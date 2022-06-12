Police reports

• An Ararat woman was jailed Tuesday on charges stemming from a break-in at a local flea market last month, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.
Shawn Phalen Murphy, 37, of 226 Pearman Lane, was encountered by investigating officers at the scene of the crime on May 15, a storage building at Bonnie Lou’s Flea Market on Carter Street, where Jose Guadalupe Padron of Hemmings Street in Dobson was the victim of the breaking and entering — but fled as they approached.
Murphy was located by police Tuesday at a Welch Road location and arrested on warrants for charges filed the day of the incident on Carter Street, including felonious breaking and entering of a building along with three misdemeanors: resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer; possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana); and attempted larceny.
The Ararat woman also is facing unrelated charges, including four counts of failing to appear in court, issued Tuesday; a larceny charge filed by the Surry County Sheriff’s Office on May 15; and a second-degree trespassing violation, May 12. Murphy was incarcerated under a $13,300 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in District Court on Monday.
• A costly piece of equipment was discovered stolen Wednesday morning from a parking lot at a construction site in the 1900 block of Caudle Drive. The Stihl Cutquik concrete saw owned by Wemco Contracting Inc. of Siloam Road, Dobson — orange in color and valued at $1,000 — was taken from a tool box.
• Kimberlee Monik Duncan, 41, of Pfafftown, was charged with first-degree trespassing on June 2 after allegedly refusing to leave a residence in the 500 block of Worth Street, from which she had been banned the same day in connection with a domestic investigation.
Duncan was released under a $1,000 unsecured bond to appear in Surry District Court on July 25.
• Two people were jailed on May 31 after police responded to a breaking and entering call at a residence in the 900 block of West Pine Street, where records indicated that glass windows were broken to gain entry.
Hannah Marie Schmidt, 28, and Timothy Travis Hicks, 45, both listed as homeless, are each charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering, with Schmidt additionally accused of possessing methamphetamine, a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hicks also was found to be the subject of an outstanding arrest order for failing to appear in court which had been filed in June 2021. Both were confined in the Surry County Jail under $500 secured bonds and are to appear in District Court on July 25.
Christine Reece of Oak Ridge is listed as the victim of the illegal entry.
• A break-in was discovered on May 31 at the home of Jose Elias Rivera Reyes on Factory Street. Glass in a screen door was broken and a locked wooden door forced open in order to gain entry. Nothing was listed as stolen, but the property damage totaled $400.
• A case of financial card fraud was reported on May 30, which involved an apparently known individual using card information of Patty Sue Morton, a Newsome Street resident, to make an online payment without her permission.
The crime, for which the monetary loss was not listed, remained under investigation at last report.
• April Elizabeth Warren, 46, of 240 Starlite Road, No. 105, was jailed without privilege of bond on May 27, when she allegedly hit her boyfriend, Steven Erik McIntire of the same address, in the head with a lamp, fled from officers who responded to the domestic disturbance and subsequently was found with meth.
After allegedly running from the scene on foot and refusing to comply with police orders to stop, Warren was subdued and found with a small glass bottle containing the crystal-like substance.
She is charged with possession of methamphetamine, a felony; assault with a deadly weapon; resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer; and possession of drug paraphernalia. Warren is slated for a July 11 court appearance.