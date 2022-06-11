City schools foundation holds successful dinner

Mount Airy City Schools Educational Foundation recently held its first dinner aimed at raising money for “innovative programming” throughout the district. The night was met with celebrated success as the ballroom of Cross Creek Country Club was packed with more than 150 individuals ready to support children.
Superintendent Dr. Kim Morrison welcomed the group and explained how the foundation came to be and what it would support.
“Our amazing Board of Education had the foresight to support an educational foundation that will ensure our innovative programs continue for generations to come. We are overwhelmed at the outpouring of support from the community to support these efforts and we are blessed to be in Mount Airy with such a great community of people who really care about the success of Mount Airy City Schools.”
Deputy Superintendent Dr. Phillip Brown served as the evening’s MC and introduced the various students who performed throughout the event.
The district’s dual language immersion program, Language Leaders, was represented by kindergarteners from BH Tharrington Primary School. Students sang and danced while the salad was being served.
JJ Jones Intermediate School’s Melody Makers followed with two songs and were led by Hollie Heller. During the serving of the main course, students shared their experiences in career and technical education and how the program has provided unique opportunities and connections for them.
Following the testimonials were individual student performances from middle school student Luca Livengood and high school student Angel Rivera accompanied by Meredith Dowdy, Mount Airy High School music teacher. During dessert, Mount Airy Middle School’s Chorus, led by Jennifer Riska, performed three songs. Students involved in Mount Airy Middle School’s Interact Club escorted guests to tables and selling raffle tickets for the foundation.
Career and Technical Education Director Olivia Sikes, Career Development Coordinator Catrina Alexander, foundation treasurer Lesa Hensley, and foundation board member Ellie Webb coordinated the event while foundation board members served as table hosts. At the close of the evening, $42,000 had been raised toward the $50,000 goal.
Sikes shared, “Community involvement has always been a key factor to the success of our students. This event was yet another example of how blessed we are to serve in such a supportive community. Because of this support, students will continue to learn through innovative programming and enriched learning experiences.”
The creation of this foundation provides the district with a third way that individuals can give. “Three Ways to Give” includes the Mount Airy Youth Foundation, alumni support through Mount Airy High School, and the Mount Airy City Schools Education Foundation. Each method of giving has a targeted purpose:
1. The youth foundation has been around for years and supports athletics in the district while also providing all students and staff with yearly passes to athletic events;
2. The alumni giving through the high school goes toward a designated project at the school. Funds from the alumni go toward a memorial being designed and built at the corner of N. South Street and Orchard Street to honor graduates who have served in the military. Once that project is complete, a new one will be presented;
3. The educational foundation will serve as an avenue for donors to give to the district’s art programs, dual language immersion program, and CTE/workforce development programs.
“I was thrilled with the support of the community and the willingness to get behind the foundation during its early stages,” said Education Foundation Chair Kyle Leonard. “I am so excited for the future and how the foundation will benefit all MACS kids towards their future. This is a special time for MACS and the future looks bright.”
Anyone wishing to help the foundation reach their $50,000 goal can drop donations at the Community Central Office located at 351 Riverside Drive. Checks need to be written to the Mount Airy High School Education Foundation.