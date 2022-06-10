Rockford student council host talent show

Third grader Piper Custodio performs a jazz dance routine. (Submitted photo)

First grader Antonio Gonzalez shows off his jump roping skills. (Submitted photo)

Rockford Elementary’s Student Council recently held a “Rockford’s Got Talent” show. There were 24 performances by various students and classes.