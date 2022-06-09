Surry Community honors HSE, AHS graduates

More than 60 students earned their High School Equivalency and Adult High School diplomas from Surry Community College during the 2021-2022 academic year. Twenty-two participated in the graduation ceremony held at Surry Community College Gymnasium in Dobson. (Submitted photo)

More than 60 students earned their High School Equivalency (HSE) and Adult High School diplomas from Surry Community College during the 2021-2022 academic year.

Of the graduates, 22 participated in the HSE/AHS graduation held at the Surry Community College Gymnasium in Dobson.

Courtney Schmeltzer and Alfrida Bryant were guest speakers, and SCC President Dr. David Shockley presented graduates with their diplomas.

The graduation participants include Hyatt Cooke, Katie Cox, Mack Hines, Alissa Holland, Alyssia McDaniel, Vanessa Page, James Rogers, Betzabeh Vera and Jocabeth Vera of Mount Airy; Timothy Foster of Pilot Mountain; Fayth Bauguess of Elkin; Ethan Billings of Roaring River; Courtney Schmeltzer of Lawsonville; Hailyee Blanton and Alishia Smith of Boonville; Edith Navarro of Hamptonville; Jorge Benitez, Edgar Cedano, Laura Ferrera and Krystal Peterson of Yadkinville; and Alfrida Bryant of Jonesville.

Surry offers two assessment options for earning a High School Equivalency Diploma. Students can take either the General Educational Development Test or the High School Equivalency Test. Successful passage of either test results in an HSE Diploma issued by the North Carolina Board of Community Colleges. Surry offers free preparation classes to give students an opportunity to gain the knowledge and skills needed to successfully pass the test. Online preparation classes are also offered.

Surry’s Adult High School program offers an alternative to the HSE program for adults who did not graduate from high school. Anyone lacking a few credits from high school can enroll in the online program in order to acquire a high school diploma. The Adult High School program was established by SCC with affiliation agreements from local school districts. An Adult High School diploma is awarded by the number of credits and specified courses adopted by the State Board of Education as the requirement for graduation from the public high school.

For more information about SCC’s High School Equivalency programs, contact Jennifer Pardue at 336-386-3674 or Courtney Jackson at 336-386-3663.