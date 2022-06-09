• The laundry of a Virginia woman was stolen Monday afternoon from a business in Mount Airy, according to city police reports.
The incident occurred at 651 N. South St., the address listed for the Lady Bug cleaning establishment, where miscellaneous clothing items, a youth baseball uniform and a white sheet cover — valued altogether at $400 — were taken.
Samantha Starr Willard of Valley End Road in Ararat is listed as the victim of the crime.
• Josue Munoz, 32, of 142 Fairview Club Lane, Dobson, was charged early Sunday with impaired supervision of instruction, due to his alleged overseeing of someone else’s operation of a 2007 Hyundai Elantra while Munoz himself was legally under the influence of alcohol.
The charge stemmed from a motor vehicle collision, which police records indicate occurred in the vicinity of the Scenic Chevrolet-Buick-GMC dealership on Rockford Street. Munoz was released on a written promise to appear in Surry District Court on July 11.
• Coach’s Bar and Grill was the scene of a larceny on June 1, when a known individual left the restaurant on North Andy Griffith Parkway without paying for food valued at $48 which was ordered for a meal, listed as burgers, a hot dog and other items including a margarita.
The matter was still under investigation at last report.
• Stefanee Nikole Davis, 22, of 292 Fisher Peak Trail, Lowgap, was charged with larceny and possession of stolen goods on the night of May 29, when she allegedly stole various beauty products and a package of tortillas at Dollar General on North Renfro Street, valued altogether at $29.
Davis later was located by Officer Adam Jones at the McDonald’s fast-foot establishment nearby and admitted to stealing the merchandise, which was found in her purse during a probable-cause search, police records state.
It was returned to the store, from which Davis has been banned. In addition to the La Banderita tortillas, bottles of Suave Aroma shampoo and conditioner, Bioré skin cleanser, a Conair comb, a Studio portable manicure kit and Fit Me powdered makeup were taken.
The Lowgap woman is facing a June 20 court appearance.
• Austin Alexander Deluca, 20, of 1215 Brooklen Ave., was served with an outstanding criminal summons for a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle after he was encountered by police late on the night of May 28 at Riverside Park during a security check.
The charge had been filed through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office on May 26 with Paul Swift of Maple Drive, Mount Airy, as the complainant. Deluca is scheduled to be in District Court on June 16.
• Olivia Easter Roberts, 44, of 248 Chatham Road, was served with an outstanding criminal summons for a school attendance law violation on May 26, when she was encountered by police during a civil disturbance at another home on Chatham Road.
The summons had been issued through the Surry Sheriff’s Office on May 17, with Roberts facing a July 5 court date.
• Ethan Tyler Deskins, 21, of 201 Jones School Road, was served with a criminal summons for a second-degree trespassing charge on May 26 when encountered by officers investigating a suspicious person in that area and found to be the subject of the summons that had been filed on March 17 with Tammy Pell of Jones School Road as the complainant.
Deskins was scheduled to be in District Court Wednesday.
• Matthew Thomas Jarry, 22, of 1646 Joe Layne Mill Road, Elkin, was charged with hit and run on May 24, involving a 2004 Jeep Cherokee Jarry was operating which was involved in a crash.
Police later located him on West Elm Street, but the site of the alleged hit and run was not listed. The case is set for the June 27 session of District Court.