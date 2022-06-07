Police reports

• A Cana, Virginia, woman has been victimized by three crimes in Mount Airy involving the obtaining of property by false pretense, according to city police reports.

It came to light Friday that an unknown party had used the stolen debit card of Tania Beketov Yopp of Wards Gap Road to buy items at the Sheetz convenience store on Rockford Street and two businesses on Carter Street, Harbor Freight Tools and Big Lots, which constitute felonies. No loss figures were listed for the incidents.

• Sandy Vestal Hutchens, 77, of 135 Plantation Lane, was arrested last Thursday on a charge of sexual battery which had been filed on May 3 through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office with Austin Speer of Toast Road as the complainant and no other details listed.

After being served with a warrant in the case by city officers, Hutchens was released on a written promise to appear in Surry District Court on July 8.

• A break-in of a motor vehicle occurred on May 29 at the residence of Tammy Lynn Pell on Jones School Road, where property identified as Easy Glide 32-gauge pen needles and miscellaneous makeup items were removed from her 2005 Hyundai Elantra that was unsecured at the time.

The property loss totaled $30.