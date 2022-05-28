Farm hosting event to aid food bank

May 18, 2022
While the city council makeup won’t officially be determined until a Nov. 8 general election, the situation through this week’s primaries ensures the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners will welcome at least two new faces — and possibly a third.
With his last-place finish Tuesday in a South Ward race also involving Phil Thacker and Gene Clark, present At-Large Commissioner Joe Zalescik will be off the board at year’s end. Under the city’s non-partisan system, only the top two candidates in a primary advance to the general election.
Unofficial totals showed Zalescik, who was appointed to the at-large seat only last September to fill a vacancy, with 377 votes. He was seeking the South Ward position now held by Steve Yokeley, who was running for the at-large post.
As the candidate filing period for the primary got under way, Zalescik and Yokeley agreed to run for each other’s seats. This was due to a desire by Yokeley to possibly serve only a short time, which winning the at-large seat would allow since that involves filling an unexpired term of only two years.
On the other hand, the South Ward winner will have a full four-year term, which Zalescik sought.
But that was derailed by Thacker, a former longtime member of the Mount Airy Board of Education, who won Tuesday’s South Ward primary with 892 votes, 51 percent of those cast, and Clark. The latter’s 466 were good for second place and a ballot spot in November.
Meanwhile, Chad Hutchens won a primary for a North Ward seat on the council now held by Commissioner Jon Cawley, who opted to run for mayor this year instead of defend the office he has held since 2008. Cawley finished second in a mayoral primary Tuesday and will square off against the primary winner, Mayor Ron Niland, this fall.
Hutchens, 45, amassed 539 votes, edging out city government “watchdog” John Pritchard, who received 486. Farther down the ballot were a former city school board member, Teresa Davis Leiva, with 417 votes, and Joanna Refvem (an even 300).
The possible third element in the council shakeup involves Yokeley, who was first elected to the board in 2009. He finished second in a three-person primary for the at-large seat won by Deborah Cochran, a popular former radio personality locally who previously served as mayor and at-large commissioner and now works in the educational field.
Cochran, 60, drew 787 votes Tuesday (44 percent of the total cast), with Yokeley getting 524 and Tonda Phillips, 466.
Yokeley now will face Cochran in November in the race to become the city’s at-large representative.
Honesty, conservatism
factors for Thacker
Thacker believes his primary victory resulted from basic values.
“During this election, I have tried to stress the importance to be honest, to be conservative with our money (budget), have a positive attitude and treat everyone with respect,” he commented Wednesday.
“Of course, I am very pleased with the outcome of the election,” added Thacker, 67, who is retired from Renfro Corp., with which he worked in an engineering capacity. “I am blessed from all of the support I received.”
He reiterated Wednesday one of his goals voiced during the campaign in addition to exemplifying conservatism and honesty. “We also need to seek opportunities to establish new jobs.”
Thacker advised that in advancing toward the general election “I want to continue talking with the community, learning about the needs and the direction of Mount Airy.”
He mentioned that “it was great seeing so many voters out yesterday at our primary.”
Cochran reacts
Deborah Cochran’s successful election showing on Tuesday stemmed from genuine concerns for rank-and-file working folks expressed during the campaign and the need to keep taxes low as possible, she believes, a hallmark of hers during previous city government service.
“I think my views resonated with voters due to my history and experience,” Cochran asserted.
“The USA is nation of inflation, and I wonder how most people are surviving — grocery inflation is real,” she added. “Taxpayers live within their means and now more than ever government, on every level, must do the same.”
In looking ahead to the general election, “I will continue to be an advocate for citizens,” Cochran pledged.
The at-large primary winner had issued a general statement Tuesday night in which she thanked local native and Grammy-winning singer Donna Fargo for a role she played in the campaign on Cochran’s behalf.
“I would like to thank the voters for taking it to the streets and showing their strong support and continued confidence in me during the primary,” it reads. “I would like to thank my good friend, Donna Fargo, for recording radio commercials.”
Cochran also referred to Fargo’s signature hit single recorded in the 1970s, “The Happiest Girl in the Whole USA.”
“We both agree Mount Airy is the best hometown in the whole USA,” Cochran remarked.
Hutchens promises engagement
Chad Hutchens is a career law enforcement professional who now is a sergeant with the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, heading its school resource officer unit.
“I think that the key to our success during the primary was what we will continue to do and that is to be a part of our community,” Hutchens listed as a factor behind the strong showing on Tuesday from his perspective and that of supporters.
“We feel that our citizens want representation from those that are involved and a part of our great community,” he added. “We will continue to be involved and engaged with the citizens.”
In proceeding toward the general election, his campaign will maintain “our focus and vision of fiscal responsibility, community and economic development and representing the citizens of Mount Airy and city employees,” Hutchens mentioned.