Farm hosting event to aid food bank

May 28, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

A vintage car show, food truck rodeo and flower festival are among the activities planned Sunday at Miss Angel’s Farm to aid Trinity Episcopal Food Bank in Mount Airy.

The rain-or-shine event is being held in conjunction with Memorial Day, according to Angela Shur of the farm. It is scheduled Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Miss Angel’s Farm is located at 252 Heart Lane (formerly Quarter Horse Lane), which is west of Mount Airy near Interstate 77, off N.C. 89.

Admission will be free to the public, but those attending are asked to bring a canned or non-perishable food item to donate for the Trinity Episcopal bank.

There will be costs for food, beverages and other items once on the farm grounds.

The gathering is slated to feature vintage cars and hot rods from across the state, a variety of food trucks and pick-your-own flowers from rose, poppy and wildflower fields for an extra fee.

“Elvis and Frank Sinatra will be rocking the pavilion, so bring your lawn chairs,” according to an announcement about the festival mentioning another attraction featuring individuals portraying those entertainers.

At last report, food trucks scheduled to have a presence at the farm are Town Fork Mobile Kitchen (Japanese/hibachi), Dog House Hot Dogs, one offering pub fare/soul food, T’s Treats (desserts), a kettle corn outlet, King Tut’s Hot Dog Palace and Oink ‘N’ Moo (barbecue).

Shur said Trinity Episcopal Food Bank has faced difficulty maintaining its supplies, as have similar facilities in the area, and urged support for that cause.