Police reports

• Three people were jailed under large secured bonds this week after allegedly stealing building materials valued at $2,946 from the Lowe’s Home Improvement store on South Andy Griffith Parkway, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.
In addition to taking that property Monday, listed as electrical wire and equipment, the trio attempted to steal more, arrest records state, with one of the three additionally charged with a felony drug violation and another inked to outstanding orders for arrest.
Rusty J. Carico, 34, of Germanton; Paul Michael Osborne Jr., 49, of Winston-Salem; and Crystal Powers Smith, 50, of Winston-Salem, are each accused of felonious larceny and attempted larceny, also a felony. Osborne further was found to be wanted on nine orders for arrest for failing to appear in court in both Forsyth and Davie counties which were filed last year and this year, and a felony larceny charge issued on April 24 by Guilford County authorities.
Smith additionally was charged Monday with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, identified as methamphetamine. Both she and Carico were confined in the Surry County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond and Osborne, $25,000 secured, with all three facing a June 6 appearance in District Court in Dobson.
• Thomas Austin Hollingsworth, 22, of 145 Justin Lane, turned himself in Tuesday at the police station on charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, a felony; assault on a female; and second-degree trespassing stemming from a Monday afternoon incident at the residence of Annah Maria Martinez on Lovill Street.
Hollingsworth is alleged to have cut Christopher Allen Roberts of Knob Drive with a blade, causing severe lacerations, and pushed Martinez. He was jailed without privilege of bond due to the domestic nature of one of the charges, with the case set for the June 20 session of Surry District Court.
• A Cut Above, a business in the 400 block of North Andy Griffith Parkway, was the scene of a break-in and larceny that was discovered last Thursday.
It involved a door being kicked in to gain entry, enabling the theft of an undisclosed sum of money from a cash register.
• A case involving identity theft and obtaining property by false pretense was reported on May 17, in which a known individual is said to have used the personal information of victim Randy Leon Moore of West Wilson Street to change Moore’s mailing address with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
This resulted in the theft of medication, police records state.
• Johnny Ray Gwyn, 53, listed as a Mount Airy homeless person, was held under a $10,,000 secured bond on May 17, when he was arrested as a fugitive from justice after being encountered by officers during a suspicious-person call at what was described as a parking drop/garage on Merita Street.
Gwyn was found to be wanted in Patrick County, Virginia, on an unspecified matter, and is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court next Tuesday.