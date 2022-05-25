City police probe shooting

Staff report

Mount Airy Police and Surry County EMS officials are on the scene of an apparent shooting near the Shell Station on Rockford Road, in front of Walmart.

Few details are available — Surry County Emergency Service is referring all questions regarding the incident to the Mount Airy Police Department, and requests for information from the police were not immediately answered. The Surry County EMS Portal gave no details, other than to say the call to the site was for “medical” reasons.

Police were on the scene for several hours Tuesday evening, with the parking lot cordoned off with yellow police tape, but as of 10 p.m. officials had released no information. Additional information will be published here, at mtairynews.com, as details become available.