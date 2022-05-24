City honors Grote for volunteerism

Financial adviser’s downtown efforts aid economic development

Mount Airy Mayor Ron Niland, left, prepares to present Bryan Grote with a medal and certificate of appreciation recognizing the professional financial consultant’s assistance with the Spencer’s redevelopment and other downtown projects — all at no charge to the city.

Consultants typically don’t work for free, with their expertise often provided at a high price to governmental units engaging them — which is not the case with Bryan Grote.

Grote is a principal and co-founder of Mercator Advisors, LLC, a registered financial advisory firm that offers consulting services for various infrastructure, transportation and other projects.

But a role he has played in downtown Mount Airy, especially recent efforts to transform the former Spencer’s textile complex for new uses including a hotel and convention center now planned there, was on a strictly volunteer basis.

“People don’t realize how many thousands of hours that Bryan has donated to the city behind the scenes — donated,” Mayor Ron Niland emphasized last Thursday night when Grote’s contributions were recognized during a meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners.

This included leading an RFP (request for proposals) process that attracted the hotel developers, along with assisting with financial and other aspects of the Spencer’s project, Niland said. “He is truly a hero to this city.”

Grote also has lent his skills to many other projects in the central business district and serves as president of the governing board for the group Mount Airy Downtown Inc.

“He is committed to looking to the future of Mount Airy and is a vital part of revitalization in the downtown area,” the mayor said.

Earlier this year, Grote was named a Main Street Champion during a 2022 statewide conference. This was in recognition of his service to Mount Airy within the framework of the North Carolina Main Street program operated through the Department of Commerce to help communities develop thriving downtown areas.

And Thursday night, Grote found himself in the limelight at City Hall, where Mayor Niland presented Grote with a medal and certificate of appreciation for his volunteer work on behalf of the municipality.

When offered a chance to make remarks afterward, Grote modestly reminded that four other local residents had been named state Main Street Champions over the years, including Gene Rees, Jennie Lowry, Phil Marsh and Ted Ashby.

“We have a lot of great volunteers here for great organizations,” Grote added. “I just want to say hats off to all of the volunteers that help keep the wheels moving.”

