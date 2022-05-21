Hiss Golden Messenger to perform in Elkin

May 21, 2022 Thomas Joyce Entertainment, News 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Mike (MC) Taylor is the leader of Hiss Golden Messenger, a folk music band originating from Durham which will headline the upcoming Reevestock Music Festival in Elkin.

ELKIN — Plans have been announced for the Reevestock Music Festival in Elkin, which will feature Hiss Golden Messenger, a Grammy-nominated band specializing in Indie folk, blues, alternative country and country rock sounds.

Reevestock, now in its 11th year, has grown into a two-day musical celebration held in both downtown Elkin and the town’s Hidden Amphitheater.

The grassroots festival is slated for Aug. 5-6, with early bird tickets now on sale, according to information from Sam Tayloe, its director.

Reevestock is a signature annual event for Elkin which also draws music fans from throughout the Carolinas and beyond, festival organizers say.

The bulk of activities will take place during its second day on Aug. 6, a Saturday, at Elkin’s Hidden Amphitheater a privately owned entertainment venue with a main stage featuring a gazebo surrounded by a running stream with connected waterfalls.

Hiss Golden Messenger, led by Durham-based songwriter MC Taylor, will be the featured act that day, scheduled to perform at 8:05 p.m. Taylor conceived the name Hiss Golden Messenger for the folk music group, which has been described in the Washington Post as eliciting both biblical serpents and the white noise of cassette tapes.

Its 2019 release “Terms of Surrender”was nominated for the Best Americana Grammy Award.

“Sanctuary,” a single emerging in 2021, additionally has gotten much airplay.

Also slated to perform on Aug. 6 are Momma Molasses (1 p.m.), Handmade Moments (2:15 p.m.), Dreamroot (3:40 p.m.), host band Time Sawyer (5 p.m.) and Daniel Donato (6:30 p.m.).

Reevestock will kick off on Aug. 5 with the Downtown Get-Down Block Party at 5:30 p.m. in Elkin. The free outdoor party to launch the festival is to include music by Luke Mears and Robert Holthouser, billed as a “guitar-driven blues-influenced singer/songwriter duo.”

Reeves Theater will be open for drink purchases and food trucks are slated to be on hand for dinner.

After the block party, a ticketed show at the Reeves Theater will feature Stillhouse Junkies and Clyde Williams, with festivities continuing with a free late-night jam at Angry Troll Brewing featuring Pennsylvania’s Jakob’s Ferry Stragglers.

Cindy Baucom has been tapped to serve as emcee for the festival. She is a broadcaster, producer, promoter, singer, musician, writer and photographer whose radio show, “Knee-Deep in Bluegrass,” airs weekly in nearly 100 markets.

Organizers promote Reevestock as a relaxed, family friendly festival that features children’s activities during daylight hours, plenty of shade and free nearby parking along with free shuttle service.

Local vendors will offer food, beer and wine.

The festival benefits the Reevestock Scholarship Fund, which awards scholarships to seniors at Elkin, East Wilkes and Starmount high schools seeking to continue their education through any four-year, two-year or technical program.

Ticket sale and other information is available at https://reevestock.com/

