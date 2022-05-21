Police reports

May 20, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0

• Friday the 13th proved to be unlucky for a local business that was discovered broken into on that date and had property valued at $1,134 stolen along with an undisclosed sum of money, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

A pry tool was used to gain entry to Camping and Mobile Home Supply, a specialty store on Merita Street. This enabled the theft of the currency and an electronic cash register, a six-panel steel door, a Master Lock door lock, molding, a homemade screen steel door and dish rags.

• Damage put at $300 was discovered on May 12 at Riverside Park. The facility on Riverside Drive has been the site of a number of vandalisms in recent months, with the March 12 incident involving damage to locks on two doors to public restrooms.

• Brandon Michael Halstead, 26, listed as homeless, was jailed on May 9 on two counts of malicious conduct by a prisoner, a felony, along with misdemeanor violations of injury to personal property, assault on a female, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana) and possessing marijuana paraphernalia.

Officers encountered Halstead at Walmart regarding the investigation of a domestic disturbance that had occurred earlier in the day at a location on Arlington Street where he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, Brittany Michelle Bancroft, a resident of Milton Hollow Trail, by hitting her with his hands and fists. Minor injuries resulted.

As police attempted to gather information from him after being taken to the police station, Halstead is said to have grabbed a hard plastic case and hit himself in the head with it, breaking the case.

Officer Miles Caudle and Sgt. J.W. Watson restrained Halstead, who then spit on them, arrest records state. He also is accused of damaging fingerprint correction squares, with the drug items found on Halstead’s person as part of the arrest procedure.

He was confined in the Surry County Jail without privilege of bond in reference to the domestic-related offense and a $30,000 secured bond on the other charges. Halstead is to be in District Court on Monday.

• Angela Darlene Cumberlain-Oswell, 54, of 235 Lovers Lane, was charged with larceny on May 9 at Walmart, where she is accused of taking various merchandise valued at $430, which was recovered intact.

The long list of items included kites, a hand vacuum, an instant canopy, a shoe rack, a doormat, Olly energy gummies, clothing, a pet cleanup product, washcloths and more.

Cumberlain-Oswell is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on June 27.

• Multiple vehicles were discovered on May 7 to have been broken into at a commercial/office building of NCFI Polyurethanes on Carter Street. Items including a Bluetooth headset, flashlight and straight-blade knife, valued altogether at $380, were stolen along with two gas cards.

In addition to NCFI Polyurethanes, Roy Gene Locke of Apostle Drive is listed as a victim of the crime.