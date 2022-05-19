Surry Community College hosts Ag Day

May 19, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0

Hannah Haynes, TJ Bledsoe and Ceily Bledsoe of Haynes Farms show their Hampshire Cross sheep.

Submitted photo

<p>Jesus Miguel Mendoza of Last Chance Farm in Mount Airy holds Spotty the goat.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Jesus Miguel Mendoza of Last Chance Farm in Mount Airy holds Spotty the goat.

Submitted photo

<p>Samuel Branch of Surry Central High School shows his registered Hereford cow Betsy.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Samuel Branch of Surry Central High School shows his registered Hereford cow Betsy.

Submitted photo

<p>Surry Community College Applied Animal Science student David Shirley brought two of his cattle to the event.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Surry Community College Applied Animal Science student David Shirley brought two of his cattle to the event.

Submitted photo

<p>The Wayne Farms chicken, aka Wayne, meets up with the Surry Community College’s Surry Knight.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

The Wayne Farms chicken, aka Wayne, meets up with the Surry Community College’s Surry Knight.

Submitted photo

<p>Surry Community College Applied Animal Science student Cassie Holder talks to students about Animal Science classes at SCC, showing pig models.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Surry Community College Applied Animal Science student Cassie Holder talks to students about Animal Science classes at SCC, showing pig models.

Submitted photo

<p>Sisters Anna Bryant, Leah Bryant and Olivia Bryant hold their Kune Kune pigs.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Sisters Anna Bryant, Leah Bryant and Olivia Bryant hold their Kune Kune pigs.

Submitted photo

<p>Cole Chrisley of Surry Central High School brought his quarter horse Bailey to the event.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Cole Chrisley of Surry Central High School brought his quarter horse Bailey to the event.

Submitted photo

Hundreds of local high school students were able to experience farm animals and agriculture up close and personal during Surry Community College’s Agriculture Day held April 22, a perfect celebration for Earth Day.

Students could interact with kune kune pigs, a quarter horse, sheep, cattle and goats. Educational booths were set up where students could see models of animal anatomy, paint flowerpots, and learn more about the college’s animal science, sustainable agriculture, and viticulture and enology programs.

A plant sale in the college’s greenhouse coincided with the event. Students watched lasso demonstrations and could even try their hand at learning the roping technique. Students enjoyed playing cornhole, racing adult size tricycles around the clocktower, and giveaways.

Sponsors for the event included Southern States, Carolina Farm Credit, Shelton Vineyards, and Wayne Farms. Local businesses were in attendance to provide information about educational and career opportunities within the agricultural industry.

Surry Community College offers a diploma and certificate in applied animal science technology and a certificate in sustainable agriculture. The college offers a degree and several certificates in viticulture and enology. SCC is registering students for summer and fall classes. Check surry.edu for additional information.