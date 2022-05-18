Stevens, Settle claim NC House, Senate seats

Foxx, Beasley, Budd win primaries

Staff report

Stevens

<p>Settle</p>

Settle

<p>Foxx</p>

Foxx

Four of the races on Tuesday whittled the fields for two state and two federal races involving Surry County residents.

Sarah Stevens, the Mount Airy Republican seeking her eighth consecutive term in the North Carolina House of Delegates, easily outdistanced her opponent, Benjamin Romans. The win not only claims the GOP nomination for the 90th District seat, but effectively wins the seat since Stevens faces no opposition in the fall.

District-wide, Stevens won 6,503 to 2,477. In Surry County only, where the majority of her district lies, she claimed 5,494 votes to 1,700 votes.

Eddie Settle emerged as the Republican nominee for the 36th District North Carolina Senate seat, winning over Shirley B. Randleman, Vann Tate, and Lee Zachary.

Settle claimed 10,734 votes, to 9,189 for Randleman, 5,039 for Zachary, and 3,839 by Tate.

Virginia Foxx, the long-time incumbent in the U.S. District 5 House of Representatives seat, easily defeated challenger Michael Ackerman for the GOP nomination to that seat. District-wide with all 262 precincts reporting, she won by a more than 3-to-1 margin, 61,334 votes to 18,720. In Surry County, the margin remained about the same, with Foxx taking 5,664 of local votes casts, compared to 1,693 for Ackerman.

Foxx will face Democrat Kyle Parrish in the November election, who was unopposed in the primary.

The crowded field for the North Carolina U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring Richard Burr saw Cheri Beasley emerge victorious from an 11-candidate field for the Democratic nomination, while Ted Budd claimed the GOP nomination from 14 candidates.

With 2,609 of the state’s 2,662 precincts reporting by 11 p.m. Tuesday, Beasley had claimed more than 81% of the vote. None of the other 10 candidates in her race had even hit 4%.

On the Republican side, Budd had claimed 58.68% of the vote. His closest competitor, former governor Pat McRory, had garnered 24.57% of the votes counted.

Beasley and Budd, along with Libertarian Shannon W. Bray, will face off for the seat in November.

