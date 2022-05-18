Incumbents carry the day in three county board races

Two Surry County Board of Commissioners races were decided Tuesday, while a third saw an incumbent claim the GOP nomination in preparation for the fall election.

Incumbent Bill Goins won a decisive victory over two challengers for the Mount Airy District seat on the county board. While this was technically a primary race, the winner takes the seat because there are no other opponents in the fall election.

Goins claimed 4,094 — or 57.7% — of the votes cast in the race. Steven R. Odum received 1,671 votes and Walter D. Harris managed 1,330 votes.

In the South District seat primary, incumbent Eddie Harris claimed an even more impressive victory, with 5,853, or 82.75% of the vote, to 1,220 by Tessa Saeli. Again, with no fall opposition for Harris, his primary victory means he will serve another term on the board.

Incumbent Mark Marion easily won his primary as well, outdistancing Landon Tolbert 4,674 to 2,444. However, Marion will face another contest for the seat when he squares off with Democrat Ken Badgett in the fall. Badgett had no opposition for the Democratic nod.

