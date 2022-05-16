Ararat Ruritan Club presents award

Shelby Cox with Ruritan National Foundation Chairperson for the Dan River District and Ararat Ruritan Club treasurer Kevin Smith. (Submitted photo)

The Ararat Ruritan Club of Virginia recently presented the highest award in Ruritan to Shelby Bondurant Cox, in honor of her late husband and former Ruritan, Jack Cox.

Several members of the Cox family enjoyed the covered dish meal as prepared by members of the club prior to the presentation of the Tom Downing plaque during a recent meeting. Downing was one of the founding members of Ruritan National and the award given in his name is the highest honor bestowed upon a Ruritan.

“Jack Cox along with countless former Ararat Ruritan Club members have been instrumental in creating a better understanding among people and through volunteer community service, made the Ararat community a better place in which to live and work,” club officials said in announcing the award.

Having taken place during a regular business meeting, this award presentation was followed by discussions of the upcoming fundraisers and community service activities.

Monday nights in May, and beyond, are being dubbed Rook Night at the club building. Anyone is welcome to come play, at no charge, from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. every Monday, even if the person does not have a partner.

The club will be honoring local fire/EMS/police personnel as they celebrate Ruritan National’s birthday on Saturday, May 21. The celebration will feature a cruise-in of local emergency vehicles and timeless classics. Food will be available on-site. This event will be held from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Ararat Ruritan Club building, located at 4711 Ararat Highway, Ararat, Virginia.

The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office will conduct its quarterly Crime Watch meeting for Ararat on Thursday, May 26, at 7 p.m. at the club building.

American flags will be placed on local veteran’s graves in honor of the Memorial Day holiday by some of the club’s veterans.

The club is hosting a patriotic barn quilt painting class on Saturday, June 25, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.. To reserve a spot and submit a design choice, email lisaorpheus@gmail.com.

The doors will open for the monthly Jackpot Bingo at 5 p.m. on May 21. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. and concessions will be available. Anyone who brings items for donation to the Ronald McDonald House will receive a free coverall. The list of items being collected is on the Ararat Ruritan Club facebook page.

The club meets on the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. Those interested can follow the group on Facebook. AraratRuritanClub@gmail.com for all things Ruritan.