Man found dead sitting on lawnmower

May 9, 2022 John Peters II News, Top Stories 0

Sheriff says case is a homicide

By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

    A local man’s death is being investigated as a homicide, according to Surry County Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt.

    The sheriff, in a statement released late Monday, said deputies from his office responded to a call of “an unresponsive patient setting (sic) on a lawnmower,” in the 600 block of Golf Course Road in Pilot Mountain at 1:18 p.m. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies discovered the man was dead.

    “Deputies on the scene requested the assistance of the Criminal Investigation Division and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation,” the sheriff said. “This investigation is still ongoing and is being ruled a homicide,” Hiatt said. “This investigation is believed to be an isolated incident.”

    The sheriff declined to release the name of the victim, the address of the finding, or whether the man had suffered any obvious wounds.

    “The sheriff’s office will release additional information at a later time.”

