Police reports

May 8, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A man listed as homeless was jailed under a high bond earlier this week on a felony drug charge and other violations after being encountered by officers during a breaking and entering in progress, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

Alfred Daniel Pacheco, 27, was located last Sunday at an unoccupied residence in the 300 block of Linville Road, owned by Old Banner Properties in Toast.

Pacheco allegedly had drugs on his person, resulting in charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony; breaking and entering; possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana); resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer; possession of drug paraphernalia (a syringe); and possessing marijuana paraphernalia.

No property was reported stolen as a result of the break-in, with Pacheco confined in the Surry County Jail under a $15,000 secured bond and slated for a May 16 appearance in District Court.

• Police responding to a shoplifting call Monday at Lowes Foods filed felony drug charges against Sydney Brooke Leftwich, 28, of 252 Toast Road, and Zackary Wade Johnson, 34, of 145 Splendor Lane, which involved heroin.

Both were charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, along with misdemeanor violations of possession of drug paraphernalia. Johnson additionally is accused of possessing a Schedule III controlled substance (listed as sublingual film Suboxone), also a misdemeanor.

Leftwich and Johnson were each jailed under a $500 secured bond, with Leftwich slated for a May 16 appearance in Surry District Court and Johnson, June 6.

• An orange and black Stihl weedeater valued at $400 and owned by Jennie Loucinda Lowry of Broad Street was stolen on April 30 from a trailer while at a location on Pender Street.

• Security personnel at Walmart reported on April 26 that an incident involving larceny and possession of stolen goods had occurred at the store, where a known suspect stole two Midea air-conditioning units valued at $518.

The case was still under investigation at last check.

• Soho Bar and Grill on Franklin Street was the scene of a larceny on April 25, when persons unknown ate there and left without paying the bill totaling $34, including for hibachi chicken, draft beer and other items.

• Miscellaneous tools valued at $2,000 were discovered stolen on April 23 from an outbuilding that was broken into on Lovill Circle, with a resident of that street, Charles Michael Lovill, listed as the victim.

• Police were told on April 19 that tools and equipment valued at $3,806 were missing after a break-in of a commercial/office building on Hickory Street. Included were various DeWalt power tools and battery packs, a welder stand kit, a vehicle computer code reader and vehicle parts/accessories.

Kevin Markham of Westview Drive is listed as the owner of the property.