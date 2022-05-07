Traditional dances honor Cinco de Mayo

May 7, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0
By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com

Estefainia Hernandez posed in front of a Cinco de Mayo balloon arch on the third from of the Museum of Regional History. She said the rain cause some performances to move indoors.

<p>A crowd on Main Street watches one of the last dances of the day.</p>

<p>Sprinkles were not going to deter these dancers, even with drizzle the crowd lingered to take in it.</p> <p>Christian Graham</p>

<p>With authentic garb and hand held instruments this group livened up what was already a peppy Budbreak crowd.</p>

The Mount Airy Museum of Regional History held performances in honor of Cinco de Mayo, which was Thursday, this Saturday.

Thankfully organizers got the word out on social media early that in case of rain, the show would indeed go on. So when Mother Nature came through – the show went inside the museum.

Visitors, some entering the museum for the first time, went up to the third floor to see performances from both Ballet Folklorico and students from the Museum’s Mexican Dance Bootcamp.

For those who could not make it in person, there are live stream videos available on the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History’s Facebook page.