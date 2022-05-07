Memorial golf tournament draws nearly 300 golfers

Every year on April 28, David Nemecek, right, visits Donnie and Pam Marion and Adam Marion's grave. Nemecek was an NCO in in Marion's platoon — North Carolina National Guard 171st Engineer Sapper Company. Adam Dunn, left, is a former Pfc. Bravo Combat Engineer.

Elkin High School JROTC performed the Presentation of the Colors.

Elkin High School JROTC performed the Presentation of the Colors.

Lined up and ready to go, golfers wait for a chance to hit the links.

Lined up and ready to go, golfers wait for a chance to hit the links.

STATE ROAD – One of the largest area fundraisers, the 14th Annual Pfc. Adam Lee Marion Memorial Golf Tournament held at Cedarbrook Country Club, was held recently. The annual event, begun by friends of Donnie and Pam Marion in 2009 in memory of their son, Adam, has raised more than $1 million dollars over the past 14 years to benefit the Children’s Center of Northwest North Carolina.

“Once again the Marion family, the golf committee and the community have stepped up to the plate to support this organization and the youth and families we serve,” noted Valerie Smith, community relations coordinator.

On April 28, 2008, a rocket attack claimed the life of Pfc. Adam Marion while he was deployed to Iraq with the North Carolina National Guard. Prior to that, he had both worked and volunteered at the Children’s Center. Close friends of the Marions started the golf tournament in 2009 to honor their son’s memory and give to a cause near and dear to his heart.

“It’s humbling that the Marions have chosen this organization as a way to remember their son,” said Smith. “His sacrifice and this community’s generosity in honoring him will never be forgotten.”

The community is what makes it all happen, explained Smith. From corporate donors who give thousands of dollars to every golfer who tees off and every volunteer who helps make it all happen, each has a role in the event’s success.

Smith said the funds are earmarked for use in ensuring the center’s facilities meet the needs of those it serves. The Children’s Center operates two residential homes for youth in Surry and Yadkin counties, as well as youth, family, and behavior health programs and services for both youth and families in seven counties in Northwest North Carolina.

The golf course was abuzz during the event, which included both morning and afternoon sessions of golf and a lunch. As in the past, there was a program honoring Marion’s sacrifice.

In all, more than 260 golfers, in teams of four, took part in the event, and dozens of volunteers helped make the tournament possible. Additionally, many local businesses sponsored the event, forking out up to $8,000 to support the center.