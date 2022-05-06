Shoals Elementary names March Leaders of the Month

Shoals Elementary School Leaders of the Month for March are, back row, Joseph Milwood, Madeleine Bullington, Mallory Marion, Millye Penley, Harbor Keathley, Deaglan Doss; middle row, Maddox Laswon, Clara Ledbetter, Noelle Snow, Aniston Marion, Marcie Wendorf, Silas Moxley; and front row, Riley Maccollum, Blakely Chilton, and Ainsley Jones. Not pictured is Aubrey Buntin. (Submitted photo)

Shoals Elementary recently honored its March Leaders of the Month. The attribute for the month of March was “acceptance.”

“These student leaders have shown that they are accepting in their everyday life in and out of the classroom. We are proud of these Mountaineers,” school officials said with the announcement.