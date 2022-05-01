Election fraud claims linger

By Ryan Kelly

The Surry County Board of County Commissioners will be having its regularly scheduled meeting Monday, May 2, at the Historic Courthouse in Dobson.

Last meeting, a group spoke to the commissioners one at a time about their concerns over alleged voting irregularities surrounding the 2020. Within days of their appearance, news began to spread of an incident between a local Republican party leader and Michella Huff of the county board of elections.

Reuters news service reported that Surry County Republican Party chair Keith Senter, “told elections director Michella Huff that he would ensure she lost her job if she refused his demand to access the county’s vote tabulators, the North Carolina State Board of Elections said in written responses to questions from Reuters,” the news service wrote. “Senter was ‘aggressive, threatening, and hostile,’ in two meetings with Huff, the state elections board said, citing witness accounts.”

While Senter initially indicated he would be willing to comment on the allegations, he has answered no requests for comment since April 23.

On that day, he responded to such requests with a text message stating “Let’s do it by email so my words do not get twisted if we do it. I already have Rueter’s in D.C. and WRAL in Raleigh trying to twist my words.”

He has not responded to emails since then.

The other speakers at the county commissioner’s meetings were contacted for comment as well.

A canvass of Surry County voters is ongoing by a non-county or state sanctioned group who are trying to match voting record logs with in-person visits. The group points to concerns about voter registration logs, alleged missing ballots, and the security of electronic voting machines as concerns. Should irregularities be occurring in Surry County, they have asked if similar problems could arise on a bigger scale in counties with larger populations.

At the conclusion of the upcoming meeting Monday night, at least one commissioner has said there will be comment made on this matter. The meetings begin at 6 p.m., and are open to public.