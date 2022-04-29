Cedar Ridge Elementary partners with “Girls Who Code”

April 29, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0

Abigail Tate, a Cedar Ridge Elementary School Girls Who Code member, is beginning her journey into racing in go-carts.

<p>Club member Ila Wilmoth tries out one of the race cars.</p>

<p>Club member Adalyn McCrary is excited to climb in one of the race cars.</p>

<p>Local race car driver Zachary Tate recently spent some time talking with the Cedar Ridge Elementary School Girls Who Code club.</p>

Cedar Ridge Elementary is partnering with Girls Who Code and offer a Girls Who Code club that meets weekly, after school. The purpose of this group is to help close the gender gap in the computer, technology, and science field. The Girls Who Code community is hopeful that they will be able to completely close this gap by the year 2030.

Cedar Ridge’s Girls Who Code members enjoyed a visit a recent visit from Tate Racing. Abigail Tate, one of the school’s club members, is beginning her journey in racing in go-carts. Her dad, Zachary Tate, races at Friendship Speedway most every Saturday night in the Late Model Division. and her cousin drives in the Modified Four Cylinder Division.

All three cars were on display for the girls to look over and ask questions. They were invited to sit in the cars, check out the equipment, and hear them run.

“It was a great experience to introduce the girls to a sport traditionally dominated by men, as well as to see one of their own peers, beginning her foray into the sport,” the school’s officials said. “As any driver can attest, racing has become more competitive and involves more science, technology, engineering, and math than ever before.

Abigail plans to run the T9 in go-carts and hopefully move up in racing as she gains experience. Her dad is also the T9. His grandfather chose the number many years ago, and they hope to continue the tradition for many years to come. The students were given victory flags and stickers of the race cars as souvenirs.