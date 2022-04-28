Police reports

• Multiple vehicles were broken into Monday afternoon at a local medical facility, resulting in the theft of money and other valuables including a handgun, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

The crime occurred at Northern Family Medicine on North Pointe Boulevard, where police records indicate that windows of two vehicles were broken to gain entry, including a 2019 Jeep Cherokee and another that was not identified.

This enabled the theft of an undisclosed sum of money, a Ruger LC9s 9mm pistol, Chase and Skyline National debit cards, a Social Security card, a driver’s license, a concealed carry card, a tan diaper bag and a nursing license card. The victims are listed as Brittany Knicely Street of Rural Hall and Amy Renee Wall, Galax, Virginia, who are employees of Northern Family Medicine.

• Shawn Phalen Murphy, 37, of 226 Pearman Lane in Ararat, was charged Sunday night with two counts of resisting a public officer after she was encountered by police during a civil disturbance investigation on Granite Road.

Murphy provided a false last name of Padron, arrest records state, and subsequently was found to be the subject of an outstanding arrest warrant for an unspecified matter. She was released under a $600 unsecured bond to appear in Surry District Court on June 6.

• A case involving an assault by pointing a gun and discharging a firearm in the city limits occurred on the night of April 14 at a Granite Road address, where an unknown suspect pointed a handgun at Esau Rogue, who lives on that street, and shot into the air multiple times. No injuries were reported.

• Two incidents involving costly damage to property were discovered in the same area on the morning of April 14 which involved similar circumstances.

One occurred at the Terry Hawks Agency Inc. in the 300 block of North Renfro Street, where a lighted business sign was struck with a blunt object — listed as a metal post — causing damage put at $2,500.

A lighted business sign at Cas Investments in the 100 block of North Renfro was struck in the same manner, with $2,500 in damage also occurring there.