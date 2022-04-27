Dobson Elementary celebrates Poetry Month

April 27, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0

Second grader Ariane Woodle shows off a display featuring her acrostic poetry.

Students Melanie Vega and Davyn Honeycutt show their work.

Second grader Skyler Moser smiles while standing next to a display of his acrostic poetry.

April is National Poetry Month.

“Reading poetry is a great way for students to build their vocabulary and become more fluent with understanding voice, pitch, volume, and inflection,” officials at Dobson Elementary School said.

The second grade students in Pam McKeaver, Whitney Metcalf and Allie Woodring’s classes learned about different types of poetry during the month, then wrote acrostic poems using adjectives about spring.