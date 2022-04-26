Police reports

April 25, 2022 Thomas Joyce

• A Mount Airy woman is facing an upcoming court appearance stemming from an incident in which she allegedly damaged property in a local public-housing unit and did not cooperate with law enforcement, according to city police reports.

Jennifer Lynn Dye, 30, of 520 Lovill St., is accused of injury to real property for allegedly causing $300 in damage to sheetrock in her residence and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer. The city housing authority is listed as the victim of the property crime.

The charges stem from a domestic disturbance at the home on April 16, which also resulted in a person named Jesse Outlaw being banned from the property as a result of the investigation.

Dye was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $500 secured bond, with the case scheduled for the June 6 session of District Court.

• Justin Brent Moncus, 40, of 165 Fairlane Drive, was jailed under a $35,000 secured bond on the night of April 15 after police investigated a civil disturbance at 695 W. Independence Blvd., the address for the Roses department store.

Moncus was found to the subject of an outstanding order for arrest regarding a probationary matter which had been filed on March 3. A crystal-like substance also was located during a search as part of the arrest process, which was identified as methamphetamine.

As a result, Moncus was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Monday.

• Another case of property damage has occurred at Riverside Park, a city-owned facility that has been the target of similar acts in recent months.

The latest involves an unknown party spray-painting areas of a restroom and damaging utilities at the park on April 15. A total figure of $450 resulted from harm caused to a wall, sink and stall door.