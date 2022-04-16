Surry Health and Nutrition visits Dobson Elementary

April 16, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0

Students learn the importance of healthy nutrition during a visit from the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center.

Students enjoyed a MyPlate activity as well as a taste tasting.

Students enjoyed sampling kiwi, sweet potatoes, cantaloupe, and feta cheese.

Surry County Health and Nutrition Center health educators recently visited several classrooms at Dobson Elementary School for National Nutrition Month.

In addition, the students are getting to taste a variety of fruits and vegetables, because of the school’s Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Grant, from the USDA.