Police reports

April 9, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0

• Money and other valuables have been stolen from a local home, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

The crime was discovered Thursday at the residence of Evelyn Thompson on Parker Road, where an undisclosed sum of cash was taken by an unknown party along with a double-loop gold ring, cell phone, black purse and Social Security card.

• Police were told Thursday that a license plate, number YND8830, had been stolen from a 2001 Chevrolet Metro LS owned by Mary Lowery Leach, which occurred while the vehicle was parked at her residence in the 1600 block of South Main Street.

• Colter Dylan Hawks, 30, of 1343 Pipers Gap Road, is facing a felony charge of possessing heroin as a result of officers investigating a larceny at Dollar General on North Renfro Street, which occurred on April 1.

Hawks is alleged to have stolen several items of merchandise at the store, including a Snickers energy drink, and was found with the drug during the investigation, records state. In addition to that charge, he is accused of larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia, leading to Hawks’ incarceration in the Surry County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond.

The case is slated for Monday’s session of District Court.

• Daryl Len Sutters, 59, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, was charged with hit and run on March 29 after a 1999 Lexus LS400 he was operating struck another vehicle and he allegedly failed to remain on the scene and fled.

The place of arrest is listed as Hardee’s on Rockford Street, but police records do not explicitly indicate where the motor vehicle crash took place. The Georgia man is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court Monday.

• A larceny was discovered at Burkes Outlet on Rockford Street on March 29, which involved miscellaneous merchandise valued at $204 being taken by an unknown suspect.