Police reports

April 7, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0

• Two Mount Airy men were arrested Tuesday afternoon on felony charges involving an alleged conspiracy to steal a costly piece of equipment from a construction site, according to city police reports.

The Miller welder generator valued at $6,000, owned by Lagle Crane Service of Mocksville, was discovered missing early Tuesday morning from a location in the 1100 block of South South Street near Northern Regional Hospital.

Zeuz Martinez Estrada, 44, of 415 Austin Drive, and Alonso Eduardo Martinez-Estrada, 49, of 634 E. Haymore St., concocted a plan to steal the generator and then carried it out, arrest records state. Estrada is charged with conspiracy to commit felony larceny and felonious larceny, with Martinez-Estrada accused of felony larceny and possession of stolen goods.

Estrada additionally was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and also is facing two outstanding arrest orders for failing to appear in court which had been filed in March and May of last year. He was jailed under a $15,500 secured bond and Martinez-Estrada, $5,000 secured, with both men scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on April 18.

• Two Virginia residents were jailed Sunday after officers investigated a theft at Family Dollar on West Pine Street.

Brittany Donual Payne, 33, of Fries, was found to be a fugitive from justice from Virginia and was charged Sunday with larceny and possession of stolen goods stemming from the theft of miscellaneous merchandise valued at $97 from Family Dollar. She also is accused of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer.

Louis Peter Gaither, 38, of Willis, is charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), which is a felony, and possessing drug paraphernalia.

Payne was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $197,000 secured bond and Gaither, $2,000 secured. Payne is scheduled to be in District Court both Monday and on May 9 and Gaither on May 4.

• Samuel Julian Duke, 37, of 838 S. Main St., No. 206, was served with a warrant on a stalking charge last Friday which had been filed earlier that day through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office with Stefanie Sizemore Easter as the complainant.

Police records indicate that Easter also resides in Globe Tobacco Lofts where Duke lives. He was held in the Surry County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond and slated for an April 22 District Court appearance.

• Riverside Park again has become a vandalism target on the heels of other recent property damage incidents, with the latest occurring last Friday night.

It involved an unknown party damaging an automatic toilet flusher sensor in a restroom along with a soap dispenser to the tune of $250 altogether.

An earlier crime at the park on March 30 resulted in damages of $1,300 to two restroom stall doors, a main restroom door, a sliding glass window and a trash can.