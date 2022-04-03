Three area farmers win grants

DOBSON – Three local farmers are among 70 Seventy family farms across North Carolina who have been named winners in a grant program aimed at supporting family farms.

Joseph Shrum from Mount Airy will use the grant to install an irrigation system that will allow them to expand their market garden from 1.5 acres to 5.5 acres.

Lorrie Sawyers of Pinnacle will use the grant to build a point-of-sale building for the family strawberry farm.

Renee Westmoreland from Mount Airy will use the grant to tag, band and vaccinate cattle at seven former tobacco farms to obtain GAP certification with a cattle squeeze chute/handling system.

The competitive grant program is administered by the NC State Extension Service, with funding provided through the N.C. Tobacco Trust Fund Commission. The grants are awarded for innovative projects aimed at diversifying, expanding, or implementing new entrepreneurial plans for farm operations.

Growers received grant awards of between $2,000 and $8,000. Farmers in 46 counties were eligible.

The North Carolina General Assembly created the North Carolina Tobacco Trust Fund Commission in 2000 to lessen the financial impact to farmers and tobacco-related businesses caused by the sharp decline of tobacco in the agricultural economy.