Police reports

April 2, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A break-in at Running River Laundromat in the 1300 block of South Main Street has resulted in major property damage and the theft of an undisclosed sum of money from coin-operated machines, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

The crime, occurring overnight Monday, was committed by a known suspect, records state, which indicate that damage put at $5,950 resulted, mostly to a Maytag washing machine and a claw machine. Damage also occurred to a dryer door, a door lock, four LED strip lights and a glass window to a shed.

Bobby James Jones of Brown Road is listed as a victim of the crime along with Running River Laundromat.

• Another break-in discovered Tuesday morning at Granite City Cigar resulted in the theft of merchandise valued at hundreds of dollars.

Entry was gained to the business on Merita Street after an air-conditioning unit was removed from a window. This enabled the theft of menthol cigarettes and four Pyrex Sherlock smoking devices, with the total value of the stolen merchandise put at $699.

• Shamal Niquan Cox, 25, listed as homeless, was charged with larceny and possession of stolen goods Tuesday after officers responded to a civil disturbance at Walmart, where Cox allegedly was found in possession of Foster’s beer and a pastry taken from the store which were not recovered.

Cox was held in the Surry County Jail under a $100 secured bond and slated for a Monday appearance in District Court.

• Joey Keith Caudle, 31, listed as homeless, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive on March 23, when he was encountered by officers during a suspicious-person investigation at 328 Willow St., the address for Spencer’s Mill Apartments, where Caudle allegedly was causing a public disturbance.

He was released on a written promise to appear in Surry District Court on May 2.

• Corey David Bumgardner, 30, of 507 W. Virginia St., was charged with misdemeanor larceny on March 22 relating to property being stolen two days earlier at Northern Star Garage on North Franklin Road, for which no other details were listed.

The case is set for the April 25 District Court session.