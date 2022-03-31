Pinnacle man charged in double-stabbing

March 31, 2022 John Peters II News 0

One victim was accused’s sister

By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

Related Articles

    Two Pinnacle-area women were rushed to the hospital in serious condition suffering from stab wounds, while the brother of one of the women was jailed after a family squabble turned violent.

    Colton Ryan Collins, 27, of 291 Ayers Road, Pinnacle, was arrested on the scene and charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He was jailed under a $300,000 secured bond with an April 13 court date scheduled, according to a statement on the incident released by Surry County Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt.

    The Surry County Sheriff’s Office initially received a call regarding a stabbing or cutting incident at 291 Ayers Road in Pinnacle. When patrol deputies arrived on the scene, they found Melissa Ann Collins, 48, and Meagan Cheyenne Collins, 24, both of the same address, suffering from stab wounds, according to the sheriff.

    ”Both female victims were transported by Surry County Emergency Medical Services to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital and they were in serious condition,” he said.

    Deputies on the scene requested the assistance of the sheriff office’s Criminal Investigation Division. Detectives arrived on the scene and started expanding the investigation into the incident. That investigation eventually led to the arrest of Colton Collins.

    The sheriff said the “incident started over an aggressive assault that occurred between Colton and Meagan,” who are siblings, and ended with the two women being stabbed. It was not immediately clear what relation Melissa Ann Collins was to the two.

    “Additional charges related to this incident are forthcoming,” the sheriff said, while declining to give additional information. He said in his statement the probe is still ongoing. Assisting agencies were the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Surry County Emergency Medical Services and the Shoals Volunteer Fire Department, he said.