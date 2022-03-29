City candidates forum coming soon

Mount Airy residents will soon have an opportunity to learn about and meet candidates for the 2022 municipal election season during a downtown event — to feature a different format than others in the past.
Billed as a non-partisan introduction to the 13 office-seekers ahead of a May primary, it is scheduled for April 11 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Historic Earle Theatre and Old-Time Music Heritage Hall.
The meet the candidates event is co-sponsored by Mount Airy Downtown Inc. and the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce.
It is a prelude to the primary election on May 17, when the ballot will feature a total of 13 city residents seeking four municipal offices including those of mayor and three seats on the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners.
Invitations to the April 11 event were sent to the candidates last week, which produced a healthy response.
“From what I can see everyone has accepted,” chamber CEO Randy Collins said Tuesday afternoon.
“I think they’ve been responding to Lizzie as well as myself,” Collins added in reference to Lizzie Morrison, Main Street coordinator with Mount Airy Downtown Inc.
The candidates include:
• For mayor — Ron Niland, who now holds that position and is running against North Ward Commissioner Jon Cawley and Teresa Lewis, a former at-large commissioner.
• North Ward commissioner — four candidates are vying for Cawley’s seat, Teresa Davis Leiva, Chad Hutchens, John Pritchard and Joanna Refvem.
• South Ward commissioner — the field includes Gene Clark, Phil Thacker and present At-Large Commissioner Joe Zalescik, who are seeking the seat now held by Steve Yokeley.
• At-large commissioner — Yokeley is among the candidates vying for Zalescik’s council slot along with Deborah Cochran, a former mayor and at-large commissioner, and Tonda Phillips.
All 13 will be on the ballot for the May primary as part of this year’s non-partisan municipal election process, which requires primaries for offices in which three or more candidates file.
The two top vote-getters on May 17 will square off in the November general election.
Candidates will be seated on the Earle stage grouped by their respective races.
Forum format
Past city candidate events have included office-seekers responding to questions prepared by organizers or offered from the audience.
However, the one upcoming will involve the election hopefuls simply making pitches to voters.
Each candidate will be given four minutes to speak to the audience and asked to address four main points: his or her background and experience, campaign platform/vision for Mount Airy, the ways in which each believes the city is on the right path and the ways it is on the wrong path.
The office-seekers are to be called to a podium one by one to introduce themselves and begin their remarks and upon completion will return to their designated seats onstage.
A moderator will manage the schedule, signalling with a hand when there is one minute left in a candidate’s allotted time. A bell will ring after four minutes, and the moderator will thank each for his or her remarks and move on to the next candidate.
No debate or rebuttal opportunities are to occur onstage. No questions will be taken from the audience and the moderator will not ask any questions. All candidates and attendees are asked to be courteous of each other and not interrupt anyone’s remarks.
Once all candidates have spoken, a “meet and greet” session is planned at the UnCorked wine shop and boutique next door to the Earle, where citizens can approach them with questions or ideas.
“If folks are registered to vote in the city of Mount Airy, it’s a great opportunity to meet all these candidates,” Collins said Tuesday.
