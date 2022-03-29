City candidates forum coming soon

Friday always was a good day for a field trip, and with their permission slips in hand Commissioner Mark Marion and Chairman Bill Goins of the Surry County Board of Commissioners went to North Surry High School to speak to students about their role in county government and to ascertain what the students knew about how the county affects their lives.

Eric Jessup, the former longtime multi-sport coach, and conference wrestling coach of the year many times over, hosted the commissioners to his Business Law class first period. “These guys have more impact on your life than the president or the federal government,” he told the students.

His class was joined by students in the drafting class as well as web page design for a free form talk that ranged from the county budget to the new detention center, and all the way across the Atlantic to talk about how events in Ukraine are affecting life and prices here at home.

For Goins it was a return to form to be in front of a class, and back in his old stomping grounds amongst the Greyhounds of North Surry. Of retiring from the Surry County School System in 2020 and transitioning to a new role of public service, Goins said, “It was the right time of my life. We are doing this job to help; it is not for the money.”

Ever the educator, Goins stepped up to the display screen to present data while gently prodding and pulling answers out of the students. Not one to stray too far from where he is needed, the chairman was leaving the talk at North Surry on this morning for a stint as substitute principal down at White Plains Elementary. You can get Goins out of the classroom, but his educator’s spirit is alive and well past retirement.

Marion and Goins posed questions to the students and while it may be hard to get into gear for first period, the students were responsive and asked some questions that belied their age.

Among those were open-ended questions about the size of the county’s budget, or the size of the emergency fund, or how many motor vehicles operate in the county were not on the study guide. They did however allow for opening of dialogue and some fun guesses/corrections. “Yes,” Marion replied, “the county budget is $1 million, you just have to multiply it a few times.”

Students wanted to know what the commissioners did in their official capacity, so they explained how resolutions and ordinances are passed in place of laws at the county level. Scare resources mean not everyone can get what they want and sticking to a budget is important, was the summation of budgeting and finance.

Goins described in some detail the budget and appropriations process, and why having money left over in an emergency fund is necessary, pretty heavy lifting for high school students first thing on a Friday.

Marion followed that with a rundown of the new detention center including some of the stark numbers on the overpopulation at the jail. A gentle reminder to avoid crime was given, hence avoiding a stay with Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt and the team in Dobson.

The students were curious about public safety in general, and about what would happen if the state closed down Surry County’s jail due to overcrowding. They heard of the high price of sending inmates to other counties to be held – and all the additional costs of getting them back for trial.

The commissioners mentioned inmates being sent to Alleghany, Watauga, and Avery counties to be held when Surry County has no room. At a cost of more than $50/day, not to mention the salary of the deputy doing the driving, gas, and maintenance on the vehicle to make the delivery of the inmate, costs can rise quickly.

More than dollars and cents, “It is a safety issue, not just for the inmates but for the corrections staff and the visitors,” Goins said of the need for more capacity.

Marion took it farther noting the goal of around eight inmates to a block, but at times now that number may reach more than 20. “You got guys laying on mats, in the intake area. It’s not humane, you may be a criminal, but you don’t have to be treated like an animal.”

The need for more space for female inmates was discussed, the students were told if the jail were completed today, it would already be over capacity for women.

One student asked what plans are in place for non-binary inmates, a question that proves today’s youth are thinking about things in a different way than their predecessors. “We do have holding and single cells that can be made available for them,” Marion replied slipping in a gender-neutral pronoun without missing a beat.

The students grasped about proportional representation, and the need for an odd number of board members to break a tie. Marion expounded, “If all the commissioners thought the same way, how many commissioners would you need? One.”

The gentlemen agreed that the best part of the job remains helping their constituents. “Many calls are made to us to complain, but that one call that helps someone makes it all worthwhile,” Marion added.

“It may not feel relevant to your life, but we’re here to help and benefit your life,” he advised. “Its not for the money, sometimes this is a full-time job. If you’re doing this job for the $8,000 or so a year, you’re doing it for the wrong reasons.”

Both Marion and Goins expressed their satisfaction for what can be an all-hours job of being a commissioner, yet both expressed a desire to limit their service on the board to two terms to allow for fresh perspectives and new ideas.

With five varying opinions and a budget of more than $80 million a year, the commissioners have to weigh the good and the bad. Goins said that means occasionally stopping to “slow the roll” of county government to make sure wise spending decisions are made.

When all is said and done, and he gavels the meetings to a close, Goins said, “We don’t always agree with one another, but we always leave as friends.”