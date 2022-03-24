Police reports

    • Two people were jailed under under large bonds after being arrested in Mount Airy earlier this week as fugitives from justice wanted in another state, with one also facing a felony drug charge filed when he was apprehended.

    Caught up in that legal snare are Jason Lee King, 40, of 198 Meadowlark Road, and Kristie Cox Jernigan, 36, listed as homeless, who were taken into custody Sunday at King’s residence. Warrants for arrest had been issued for both on unspecified matters by authorities in Carroll County, Virginia.

    During Sunday’s arrest, King also allegedly was found in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana and charged by city officers with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, a felony involving the meth; possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possessing marijuana paraphernalia.

    King was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $15,000 secured bond and Jernigan, $10,000 secured, with both scheduled to be in District Court in Dobson on April 4.

    • Amber Lea Marshall, 30, of 1865 Doe Run Road, Ararat, Virginia, was charged Monday afternoon with concealing merchandise at Dollar General on North Renfro Street, where she allegedly had placed the contents of a hair coloring product in her purse.

    The property was recovered intact, with Marshall scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on June 6. She also has been banned from Dollar General.

    • An Ararat woman is facing a court date Monday stemming from a suspicious-vehicle call in the Lowe’s Home Improvement parking lot on March 11. Brooklyn Eva Braswell, 32, of 137 Hope Lane, claimed possession of a white powdery substance in a plastic baggie, nine pills identified as alprazolam prescription medication and a straw with white residue, police records state.

    Braswell was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, a felony; simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance; and possession of drug paraphernalia (identified as digital scales).

    During the same incident, Larry Mitchell Towe, 25, of the same address, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed under a $500 secured bond and Braswell, $1,000 secured. Towe also is scheduled to be in District Court Monday.

    Surry County Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt poses with some of the items recovered in a recent drug investigation spanning several weeks. Guns, drugs, drug paraphernalia, cash, and other items were seized from a vehicle stop and the search of three residences. (Submitted photo)
    Four nabbed in drug probe

    March 4, 2022 John Peters II News, Top Stories 0

    A lengthy investigation by the Surry County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the seizure of more than 4 pounds of methamphetamine on Wednesday and the arrest of two area residents — one jailed under a $2.5 million bond. Two other local individuals were arrested earlier in the probe. All totaled, law enforcement seized more than 5 pounds of meth, nearly three dozen firearms, cash, and related material.

