Bingo fundraiser Friday for Jones Auditorium

March 23, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0
By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com

The Jones School Alumni Inc. is inviting the community to attend a Bingo Family Fun Night coming up this weekend and the VFW Building at Veterans Park in Mount Airy. The alumni group is holding the event to raise money for the maintenance and upkeep of the auditorium at the former J. J. Jones High School.

For a donation of $1 there will be snacks and drinks served, with free coffee as well. The bingo cards are $1 each, until the final round when one card will cost $3 or two for $5.

Doors will be opening at the VFW Building at 4 p.m. and game time at 5:30 p.m. Door prizes drawings will be held throughout the evening for another chance to win. Single door prize tickets are $1, six for $5, or immerse yourself into the door prize bonanza with 20 entries for $10.

With a lot of talk about Jones High School and its status, it may be easy to lose sight that the auditorium of the former J. J. Jones High School is and has been owned and operated by the Jones School Alumni Inc. group, and that it is not part of any of the proposed changes as they relate to the surplus status of the former school or its future development.

This creates a touch of confusion on the fundraising side of things. Organizers of this bingo event made clear their group, Jones School Alumni Inc., is the entity managing this bingo event for the sole purpose of raising funds for the auditorium.

“Fund raising is ongoing and critical,” Nancy Bowman Williams, president of the alumni group holding this event mentioned recently. “We do have some maintenance issues as expected with a building more than 50 years old. As these arise, they are corrected in the order of priority, and affordability.”

For some a night of bingo may be the ideal antidote to the Madness of March that consumes this basketball hungry state every spring. For the rest, UNC tips off at 9:39 p.m., so that leaves plenty of time for bingo beforehand.