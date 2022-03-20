Councilman objects to land bid

City officials’ interest in a controversial site in the area of West Pine and Franklin streets has taken another twist, which will involve an attempt to buy property there.
The Mount Airy Board of Commissioners voted Thursday night to authorize City Manager Stan Farmer or a designee to bid on a small, vacant lot adjoining the former Koozies property. It borders West Pine Street, located diagonally across that roadway from Mill Creek General Store.
That action occurred after city officials discussed the matter in a closed session pursuant to a section in the state Open Meetings Law permitting such talks regarding possible property acquisitions,
The commissioners voted 4-1 to authorize the submission of a bid on the lot, which depending on one’s point of view can be considered either beside or behind the old Koozies building.
Commissioner Jon Cawley cast the dissenting vote.
Koozies was the name of a private club once operating at the site which has been closed for years, which a Quality Mills facility previously occupied. Its official address is 455 Franklin St., situated in a well-traveled, high-visibility part of town where South, Pine and Franklin streets converge.
The small lot in question — of about one-quarter acre — has no actual address, with the parcel number of 5020-15-54-6099 disclosed in conjunction with Thursday night’s action. It is scheduled to be auctioned Friday morning through a judicial proceeding known as a commissioner’s sale, which typically occurs to satisfy a debt.
One might wonder why the city government is pursuing the purchase of the land, which Mayor Ron Niland shed light on Friday.
The key is its proximity to the Koozies facility, one of three commercial buildings in the same area which have been deemed hazardous for human occupancy and were targeted by Mount Airy officials in a decision on Feb. 17. The commissioners voted then, 4-1, to issue a 90-day ultimatum to the separate owners of the three structures.
If they don’t act to bring the buildings up to code by that May deadline, the city government can proceed with demolition and later possibly acquire the sites through foreclosure proceedings to recoup the demo costs.
“The building is probably going to end up with us anyway,” Niland explained Friday while taking the long view of a future use for the site.
“It just allows for more land and a bigger development,” the mayor said of the possibility for the small lot to be used for parking, as an example.
Along with the Koozies building, the February action by the commissioners included the former Mittman body shop at 109 S. South St. and the so-called “red building” at 600 W. Pine St. beside Worth Honda.
City Attorney Hugh Campbell said Friday that the owners of the vacant lot the municipality will bid on are Gloria Mittman McNeil and Amy White, both of Lewisville. They are heirs of John Mittman who also own his former body shop, located across West Pine Street from the small parcel in question, with plans calling for the Mittman structure to be sold at a separate auction.
The empty land drawing the city’s interest is valued at $32,060, according to Campbell.
Cawley explains position
Commissioner Cawley offered multiple reasons Friday for his dissenting vote on the motion to submit the bid for the lot.
This includes venturing into an area where he thinks the city government doesn’t belong.
“I don’t think we ought to be in competition with the private sector,” Cawley said of it trying to acquire the property.
The veteran commissioner added that he would have supported the measure if the site were needed for a specific project — rather than just adding to the municipality’s vast real estate holdings for no particular reason.
“I think the last thing the public wants us to do right now is buy more land,” said Cawley, who also voted against issuing the ultimatum to the owners of the three buildings last month.
These were targeted by a now-defunct city redevelopment commission about seven years ago which identified the sites as being in a blighted area along with some thriving businesses — sparking fears of property there being taken forcibly via eminent domain.
West Lebanon rezoning
In a separate matter Thursday evening, the commissioners voted 5-0 to rezone property on West Lebanon Street which will allow it to be used for business purposes.
This involves both 1158 and 1160 W. Lebanon St., which total 0.36 acres now containing a vacant commercial building. The property is owned by Mayberry Marketing Group, LLC.
The rezoning applicant was identified as Henry Johnson, who requested that its zoning be changed from R-20 (Residential) to B-2 (General Business).
Thursday night’s approval by the commissioners will accommodate plans for a multi-tenant use of the building, with a hair salon and office specified in city government documents.
