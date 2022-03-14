Horne Creek Farm holding apple tree sale

The North Carolina Living Historical Farm Committee Inc. will hold its annual Spring Heirloom Apple Tree Sale beginning Saturday, March 19 and continuing through mid-April at Horne Creek farm in Pinnacle. (Submitted photo)

PINNACLE — The North Carolina Living Historical Farm Committee Inc. will hold its annual Spring Heirloom Apple Tree Sale beginning Saturday, March 19 and continuing through mid-April or until all trees are sold out.

Dozens of apple varieties will be available. Magnum Bonum, Striped Ben Davis, Russet Sheepnose, Rustycoat, Fall Orange, Red Cathead, and Dixie Red Delight are just a few examples of the varieties offered. All trees are grafted from cuttings taken from the Southern Heritage Apple Orchard and, as such, are duplicates of the heirloom trees in the orchard.

Four different rootstocks have been used to graft the cuttings onto, which will determine the height of the resulting tree.

• B9 Rootstock will produce a tree 8 – 10 feet tall

• G202 Rootstock will result in a tree 12 – 14 feet fall

• M7 Rootstock will produce a tree 14 – 16 feet tall.

• MIII Rootstock will result in a tree 20 feet or more in height.

Horne Creek Farm is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. The trees will be sold from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Price per tree is $22.50. All proceeds from the sale of the apple trees will be used specifically for the benefit of the Southern Heritage Apple Orchard.

In addition, the site will also have three varieties of peach trees available: Elberta, Indian Cling, and Belle of Georgia. Cost per tree is the same as the apple trees: $22.50.

Acceptable methods of payment include cash, check, Visa, Mastercard, or Discover.

Customers are encouraged social distance. Masks are optional, though unvaccinated and high-risk individuals are encouraged to wear one.

For more information about the Annual Apple Tree Sale, call 336-325-2298.

Horne Creek Living Historical Farm State Historic Site is part of the Division of State Historic Sites in the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. The farm is located at 308 Horne Creek Farm Road, Pinnacle. For more information, contact the site at 336-325-2298.