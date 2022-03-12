Tommy Jarrell winners named

March 12, 2022 John Peters II Arts, News, Top Stories 0

Five-year-old Silas Wilkerson was among the youngest to compete in the Tommy Jarrell youth competition. (Surry Arts Council/Hobart Jones)

<p>Highway 268 took home first place in the other (band) category at this year’s youth competition. (Surry Arts Council/Hobart Jones)</p>

Highway 268 took home first place in the other (band) category at this year’s youth competition. (Surry Arts Council/Hobart Jones)

<p>The Davis Family entertained the youth competition crowd. (Surry Arts Council/Hobart Jones)</p>

The Davis Family entertained the youth competition crowd. (Surry Arts Council/Hobart Jones)

<p>The Grantham Family delights the audience during the youth competition. (Surry Arts Council/Hobart Jones)</p>

The Grantham Family delights the audience during the youth competition. (Surry Arts Council/Hobart Jones)

<p>Winners from this year’s youth competition gather for a group photo. (Surry Arts Council/Hobart Jones)</p>

Winners from this year’s youth competition gather for a group photo. (Surry Arts Council/Hobart Jones)

Nearly two dozen individuals and bands competed in the recent Tommy Jarrell Youth Competition was held at the Andy Griffith Museum Theatre.

All totalled, there were 19 separate entrants, coming from as far away as Taylorsville and Boones Mill, Virginia. The youth competed in two age levels: 5-12 and 13-18 with categories for both age groups in fiddle, clawhammer banjo, guitar, vocal, dance, and other (which includes all other instruments and bands).

The Tommy Jarrell Youth Competition was sponsored in part by a TAPS grant from the Folklife Division of the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

The winners were:

Ages 5-12 years

Fiddle

First place: Cheyenne Grantham of Boones Mill

Second place: Hunter Hiatt of State Road

Third place: Sam Wilkerson of Thurmond

Third place: Sylvie Davis of Leicester

Clawhammer Banjo

First place: Wyatt Grantham of Boones Mill

Second place: Everly Davis of Leicester

Guitar

First place: Judah Davis of Leicester

Dance

First place: Gatlynn Grantham of Boones Mill

Vocal

First place: Maggie Wilkerson of Thurmond

Other

First place: Josiah Wilkerson of Thurmond, Bluegrass Banjo

Second place: Emme Davis of Leicester, Mandolin

Ages 13-18 years

Fiddle

First place: Neely Sizemore of Elkin

Clawhammer Banjo

First place: Bayla Davis of Leicester

Second place: Robbie Herman of Taylorsville

Guitar

First place: Robbie Herman of Taylorsville

Dance

First place: Candace Noah of Dobson

Second place: Darrius Flowers of Pilot Mountain

Vocal

First place: Jackson Dunning of Pilot Mountain

Second place: Bayla Davis of Leicester

Third place: Robbie Herman of Taylorsville

Third place: Neely Sizemore of Elkin

Other

First place: Candace Noah of Dobson, Bluegrass Banjo

Second place: Natalie Sizemore of Elkin, Mandolin

Band

First place: Highway 268 featuring Darrius Flowers of Pilot Mountain, Neely Sizemore of Elkin, Natalie Sizemore of Elkin, and Jackson Dunning of Pilot Mountain;

Second place: Grantham Family featuring Cheyenne Grantham, Wyatt Grantham, Gatlynn Grantham of Boones Mill;

Second place: Wilkerson Family featuring Sam Wilkerson, Josiah Wilkerson, Maggie Wilkerson, and Silas Wilkerson of Thurmond;

Third place: Davis Family featuring Bayla Davis, Sylvie Davis, Judah Davis, and Emme Davis of Leicester.