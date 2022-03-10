Around the world, and then a bit more

For people dealing with substance use disorder, it can feel as though problems compound on themselves creating an avalanche of pressure. Often already feeling trapped, isolated, and out of options, the prospect of getting to counseling or treatment may be too daunting.
To relieve some of that pressure, Surry County has been offering the Ride the Road to Recovery service to those in need. A lifeline to a variety of county services, medical treatment, recovery, and mental health providers, this program is delivering its results one rider, one at a time.
“When the car shows, I’m happy,” program client Shane Moncus said of the Road to Recovery. He said the interpersonal connections made with the drivers make a big difference. “The transport team really care about your wellbeing. It’s not just a ride, the drivers care about you and your progress.”
Ride the Road to Recovery states their “mission is to provide secure, safe and timely transportation needs to Surry County residents who require assistance in meeting and exceeding a healthier future.”
Deborah Giep, transportation director for the county’s Office of Substance Abuse Recovery, went on to say, “Our drivers do more than just drive, we are cheerleaders, we offer seasoned sound advice and life experiences.”
Those drivers are staying busy. With February data still coming in, a total of 100 online requests were made for transport using Road to Recovery. In January 148 rides were given, with 128 of those destinations being for treatment of substance use disorder. Clients travelling for treatment of substance use issues account for the highest share of ridership in all months for which data is available.
A glance at the ridership data for the programs shows a majority of riders live in Mount Airy, but residents from Dobson, Elkin and Pilot Mountain are also utilizing the ride service.
No bus service in town, few cabs, and limited ride share options mean that for someone without a vehicle, or a ride, to get around the county is a trek on foot or not at all. If PART Route 6 is eliminated, one viable option for some to exit the county for medical care, or any other reason, will disappear.
“We have learned that it’s more than just a ‘ride,’ we are reaching individuals that feel there is no one left in the world that cares about them,” Giep explained.
“We provide information about other services and have positive conversation. We also provide positive reinforcement when our riders are on time and doing well.”
Other services include access to the legal system with rides to the courthouse and probation offices being available. No sympathy is given to a court date missed because of a lack of transportation, Ride the Road to Recovery is seeking to reduce these instances.
Missing appointments is a significant problem, when someone misses an appointment with the doctor it may mean a prescription is not being refilled, whereas missing a court date may yield a bench warrant – and a cascade of additional costs that may follow.
Diseases require treatment and substance use disorder is a disease. The consequences of missing an appointment, a counseling session, or a medication assisted treatment (MAT) dose is tantamount to skipping dialysis or chemo — the stakes are that dire.
For someone dealing with a mental health issue or a substance use disorder, these are the types of events that compound. Often these add-on stressors can lead someone in recovery back to the means of escape from which they came, and a relapse.
When life’s pressures compound, “I take a step back, and sometimes out of myself when things get rough, to center,” Moncus said acknowledging the difficulties of the fight. He sees the Road to Recovery as just another tool in his tool belt, a useful one he has used to create more distance between his past and his recovery.
Occasionally a little help may be what is needs to change a person’s trajectory.
“Ride the Road to Recovery is part of my recovery,” Moncus said during Open Forum at the recent meeting of the county commissioners. “They feel like they’re helping, not just being transportation. It’s like having a friend that cares about you. I tell you, the commissioners, the county, whoever got this program going, they’re saving lives.”
Where the rubber meets the road, Ride the Road to Recovery drivers will be behind the wheel and logging miles in service to the community, the proof is found on the odometer. Giep reported their drivers have combined for 34,326 miles in total.
“We have driven around the Earth one and a quarter times — with a little leftover. We have really gone around the world for our riders.”