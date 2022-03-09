Blue Bear, Rotarians visit Tharrington

Students meeting Blue Bear for first time.

<p>Blue Bear meeting and greeting students at Tharrington Elementary School.</p>

<p>Students welcome back Rotarians for first time since 2019-2020 school year.</p>

Mount Airy Rotarians recently visited Tharrington Primary Students came to read with them for the first time since the 2019-2020 school year.

The Rotarians used to regularly visit the school, but have been unable to do so because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The group returned in style using the Blue Bear Bus. For the first time, the Blue Bear was introduced to students. The Blue Bear and Rotarians exited the bus, met with students, and the parade entered BHT to begin reading.