Inmate dies at Surry County Detention Center

March 1, 2022 John Peters II News, Top Stories 0
By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

Related Articles

    A female inmate at the Surry County Detention Center died Monday night.

    The sheriff’s office is releasing few details, other than to say that Ashley Michelle Hicks, 31, had a “medical emergency” while in custody at the center.

    “Detention staff located the inmate and immediately started emergency medical care,” Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt said in a written statement released today. “Surry County Emergency Medical Services was notified of the event by detention staff and arrived to assist a short time later. Ms. Hicks passed at the scene.”

    The sheriff said his office has informed both the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the North Carolina Jail Inspector’s Office of the death. As a matter of policy, he said the SBI is conducting an investigation into her death.

    The sheriff offered no additional details around the inmate’s death, and neither he nor his staff immediately responded to questions regarding how long she had been in jail, why she was being held there, and what sort of medical emergency took place.

    The SBI did not immediately respond to telephone messages and email questions sent to their offices regarding the probe. Additional information will be posted when it becomes available.