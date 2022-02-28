Three SCC students are Park Scholarship finalists

Three Surry Community College students, dually enrolled in local high schools, are finalists for Park Scholarships from North Carolina State University. These students are Nancy García Villa of Dobson, Nydia Cabrera Cabrera of Mount Airy, and Weatherly Reeves of Mount Airy.

Nydia Cabrera Cabrera is the daughter of Floriberto and Maria Cabrera. Nydia will graduate from North Surry High School where she is president of the student council. She also volunteers for local events and is a district nominee for the U.S. Presidential Scholars in Career and Technical Education Program and is godmother to her two nieces. Nydia plans to major in computer science.

Nancy García Villa is the daughter of Gricelda and Arturo García. Nancy will graduate from Surry Early College High School where she is a Scholar of Global Distinction, student council president, and National Society of Leadership and Success vice president. She also has been recognized as a LatinxEd 20 Under 20 recipient. Nancy plans to major in political science.

Weatherly Reeves is the daughter of Leslie and Dr. Travis Reeves. Weatherly will graduate from North Surry High School where she is Cadet Commander for Air Force JROTC unit NC-811, a National Honor Society member, and an all-conference member of the varsity soccer team. She is also an aspiring author and has written a fantasy novel for young adults. Her love of writing grew by attending the North Carolina Governor’s School East for English. She enjoys volunteering for Flags for Vets, Give a Kid a Christmas, and the Salvation Army Toy Drive. Weatherly plans to major in design studies at the College of Design.

Of 2,260 scholarship candidates from around the globe, 112 were chosen as finalists. These students were selected following application review and interviews conducted by more than 280 NC State and Park Scholarships alumni and friends. Finalists will go on to participate in final selection activities, where they will meet faculty, alumni, current Park Scholars, and other distinguished guests.

The Park Scholarship is a four-year scholarship valued at $116,000 for in-state students and $208,000 for out-of-state students, including tuition and fees, room and board, books and supplies, travel, and personal expenses. All finalists who participate in final selection activities and enroll at NC State are guaranteed a $10,000 scholarship – $2,500 per year for four years.

Since 1996, the Park Scholarships program has brought more than 1,200 students to NC State based on outstanding accomplishments and potential in scholarship, leadership, service, and character. The program develops and supports Park Scholars in these areas, preparing them for lifelong contributions to the university, state, nation, and world. The scholarship includes tuition and fees, room and board, enrichment activities, and additional expenses.

Park Scholarships is named for the late Roy H. Park, a 1931 NC State alumnus who created the charitable Park Foundation, dedicated to education, media, and the environment. Approximately 40 scholarships will be awarded this year to high school seniors for undergraduate study in any discipline at NC State.