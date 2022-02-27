Dentist office visits Franklin Elementary

Dental Assistant Haley Richardson, at left, and student intern Kenia Vargas-Hernandez, at right, work with students, teaching them proper brushing and flossing techniques.

Dental Assistant Haley Richardson, at left, and student intern Kenia Vargas-Hernandez stand in front of a project board Kenia created.

Dental Assistant Haley Richardson, at left, and student intern Kenia Vargas-Hernandez stand in front of a project board Kenia created.

Kenia Vargas-Hernandez, a student intern at Dr. John L. Gravitte & Associates, lets a student at Franklin Elementary School practicing brushing techniques.

Kenia Vargas-Hernandez, a student intern at Dr. John L. Gravitte & Associates, lets a student at Franklin Elementary School practicing brushing techniques.

Staffers from Dr. John L. Gravitte and Associates recently visited Franklin Elementary School to meet with students and teach them the importance of daily dental health. They demonstrated proper brushing and flossing techniques and talked about the importance of healthy food and drink choices.

As part of National Children’s Dental Health Month Dr. John L. Gravitte & Associates reminds parents that their children can avoid cavities. Ensuring children are brushing their teeth twice a day with a fluoride toothpaste, cleaning between their teeth daily, eating a healthy diet that limits sugary beverage and snacks are a few of the daily habits for preventative care of primary and permanent teeth.

They also suggest parents consider getting sealants for their children. Sealants form a protective barrier that helps prevent bacteria from causing tooth decay.