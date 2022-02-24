Flurry of first-day candidate filings unfolds

DOBSON — Candidates for public office wasted no time tossing their hats into the ring Thursday morning, which featured a bit of the unusual with two city councilmen filing to run for each other’s seats.
This involves longtime South Ward Commissioner Steve Yokeley seeking re-election not to that position, but the at-large seat on the five-member Mount Airy Board of Commissioners now held by Joe Zalescik.
Zalescik, meanwhile, filed Thursday for the post now held by Yokeley as filings for various local and state offices resumed at the Surry County Board of Elections office in Dobson after being halted in December over North Carolina redistricting court challenges.
Former Mount Airy Mayor Deborah Cochran was another notable presence for Thursday’s reopening of the filing period, launching a bid for the at-large council seat she also once held before being elected to the municipality’s highest office.
Among other filings emerging in “early returns” were those of Gene Clark, who is seeking the South Ward slot now held by Yokeley, and John Pritchard for a North Ward seat occupied by Commissioner Jon Cawley, who is running for mayor instead.
Cawley; Ron Niland, the present mayor; and Teresa Lewis, another former city commissioner, had filed for that office before the process was halted in December and tentatively rescheduled to resume this week.
Thursday’s filings were able to unfold due to one final bit of business Wednesday night by the N.C. Supreme Court, according to Surry Director of Elections Michella Huff. It denied all lawsuit parties’ requests for appellate relief and allowed filing to restart as planned Thursday, using redrawn districts mandated by a trial court earlier Wednesday.
Gentlemen’s agreement
There had been speculation that Commissioner Yokeley would not file again for the South Ward seat he was first elected to in 2009.
And his desire to seek the at-large post instead resulted from an unusual situation surrounding that particular office.
Since the last municipal election in 2019, Mount Airy successfully lobbied state legislators to move its elections from odd to even years, beginning with 2022.
The at-large seat was last affected in the city’s 2017 election, with Jim Armbrister winning but then dying of cancer in October 2019. Niland was elected to the office later that year, and subsequently appointed mayor after David Rowe stepped down from his post in 2020.
Mount Airy’s shift to even-year elections was accompanied by one year being added to the terms of present office holders, including the at-large seat for which an election normally would have been held in 2021 — when none occurred.
Zalescik was appointed last year to replace Niland in that seat, for which two years of an unexpired term remains for purposes of the present filing period — unlike the four -year term awaiting the next South Ward commissioner. Yokeley was last re-elected in 2017.
The two men’s decision to vie for each other’s seats involved what Zalescik described Tuesday as a mutual arrangement reflecting plans by both.
“I felt as though I wanted to have a full term,” Zalescik said of the four years whoever is elected from the South Ward will serve. “I’m at the age where I’d like to run for a full four-year term — and Steve is kind of winding down.”
Yokeley is interested in potentially serving only two more years, according to Zalescik.
Two persons had filed in December to run for Cawley’s North Ward seat, Will Pfitzner and Joanna Refvem.
But Pfitzner said afterward he would withdraw from the race due to being unaware that a respected family friend, Refvem, also was seeking that office, who he believes would do a better job.
Those who filed in December don’t have to do so again during the renewed process, during which someone also can withdraw his or her candidacy.
The filing period ends at noon on March 4.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.