Surry County Schools win communication awards

February 24, 2022 John Peters II News 0

The North Carolina School Public Relations Association has honored Surry County Schools for excellence in communications.

Surry County Schools earned three Blue Ribbon Awards for outstanding and effective communication during the association’s annual Blue Ribbon Awards celebration last week. During the virtual event, Nicole Kirby, president of the National School Public Relations Association, paid tribute to award winners and thanked all North Carolina school districts for their efforts to effectively communicate during difficult times.

Surry County Schools received a Gold level award for excellence in Image/Graphic Design for the COVID-19 Mask Status Plan. The judges praised the work stating, “The information presented in the plan was clear, informative, and made great use of the district’s branding and color scheme.”

Surry County Schools also received two more awards, Gold in Electronic Media for the Leadership Framework Video Series, and a Bronze in Special Events & Programs for the Mountain Park Elementary Ribbon Cutting Ceremony.

The state association’s Blue Ribbon Award ceremony also included remarks from North Carolina’s 2021 Superintendent of the Year, Brent Williams. Williams emphasized the important role that school communicators play in the success of students and public education.

“You have devoted tireless effort to connecting and engaging school and community stakeholders,” Williams said. “You also have affirmed and championed the positive and consistent truth that we have seen so frequently during this pandemic: the awe-inspiring power of human resilience.”

Williams praised the work of the Blue Ribbon Award winners by saying. “You have surely set a new standard of excellence. You have worked to connect and highlight, uplift and advocate, and to empower and motivate. You have given all that you have to lead by touching the hearts and minds of others.”

During the celebration, the state group honored 37 districts with Blue Ribbon Awards for outstanding communications in eight categories:

• Marketing

• Digital Media Engagement

• Electronic Media

• Excellence in Writing

• Publications

• Image/Graphic Design

• Photography

• Special Events/Programs

Individual entries earned either a Gold, Silver, or Bronze level award. The association also honored the top entry in each category with the Best of the Best Award. The eight Best of the Best winners received special recognition for having the most outstanding entry in each category.

Ken Derksen, NCSPRA President and Executive Director for Community Engagement & Student and Family Support for Wayne County Public Schools, said the work of the award winners exemplifies the high standards and qualities members demonstrate in their daily school communications programs.

“Blue Ribbon Awards are among the highest and most prestigious honors that a member of our organization can attain. I congratulate all of this year’s winners for achieving statewide recognition as a Blue Ribbon Award winner. These awards highlight the superior work being accomplished in the area of school communications and all that our members are doing to support and promote public schools across North Carolina,” Derksen said.