Gerrard film, performance set for Friday

A still shot from “You Gave Me A Song,” shows Alice Gerrard performing with other musicians.
Kenny Dalsheimer directed “You Gave Me A Song,” which is showing Friday at the Historic Earle Theatre in Mount Airy at 7 p.m.
The film offers an intimate portrait of old-time music pioneer Alice Gerrard and her remarkable, unpredictable journey creating and preserving traditional music. A Q&A session with Director Kenny Dalsheimer and Gerrard will follow the film. A short performance by Gerrard accompanied by Tatiana Hargreaves and Reed Stutz will start after the Q&A.
In a career spanning more than 40 years, she has known, learned from, and performed with many of the old-time and bluegrass greats and has in turn earned worldwide respect for her own important contributions to the music.
Gerrard is particularly known for her groundbreaking collaboration with Appalachian singer Hazel Dickens during the 1960s and ’70s. The duo produced four classic LPs (recently reissued by Rounder on CD) and influenced scores of young women singers — even The Judds acknowledge Dickens and Gerrard as an important early inspiration.
Gerrard’s two solo albums, Pieces of My Heart, and Calling Me Home, were released on the Copper Creek label in 1995 and 2004, respectively, to critical acclaim in Billboard, Bluegrass Unlimited, New Country, and other publications. These superb recordings showcase Gerrard’s many talents: her compelling, eclectic songwriting; her powerful, hard-edged vocals; and her instrumental mastery on rhythm guitar, banjo, and old-time fiddle.
As a musician, Gerrard has appeared on more than 20 recordings, including projects with many traditional musicians such as Tommy Jarrell, Enoch Rutherford, Otis Burris, and Matokie Slaughter; as an expert with in-depth knowledge of mountain music, she has produced or written liner notes for a dozen more. She also co-produced and appeared in two documentary films.
A tireless advocate of traditional music, Gerrard has won numerous honors, including an International Bluegrass Music Association Distinguished Achievement Award, a Virginia Arts Commission Award, the North Carolina Folklore Society’s Tommy Jarrell Award, and an Indy Award.
In 1987 Gerrard founded the Old-Time Herald and the Old-Time Music Group, a non-profit organization that oversees the publication of The Old-Time Herald. She served as editor-in-chief of The Old-Time Herald from 1987 till 2003.
Gerrard performs and tours regularly with Tom Sauber and Brad Leftwich as Tom, Brad & Alice. When she can, she performs with the Herald Angels and the Harmony Sisters, and very occasionally with Dickens. Along with Mark Weems, she has recently formed the Weems Gerrard Band, a local band that specializes in country/honky tonk and original material. She continues to perform, teach, and document and can be found most afternoons at the dog park with her beloved pit bull, Polly.
Over the past decade, Tatiana Hargreaves has been at the forefront of an up-and-coming generation of old-time, bluegrass, and new acoustic musicians. From placing first at the Clifftop Appalachian Fiddle Contest to her bluegrass fiddling on Laurie Lewis’ Grammy-nominated album The Hazel And Alice Sessions, Hargreaves shows a musical fluency that flows between old-time and bluegrass worlds with ease. She has toured with musicians such as Dave Rawlings, Gillian Welch, Laurie Lewis, Darol Anger, Bruce Molsky, and Jake Blount. She currently tours with banjo extraordinaire Allison de Groot and teaches bluegrass fiddle at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill.
Reed Stutz brings instrumental fluency and a unique voice to string band music, artfully complementing whatever music he is a part of. As a mandolin player, multi-instrumentalist and singer, he has performed around the country with musicians including Alice Gerrard & Tatiana Hargreaves, Bella White, Bruce Molsky & Allison de Groot, and George Jackson, playing at festivals such as Grey Fox, IBMA World of Bluegrass, Porch Pride, and Old Tone Roots Music Festival. His mandolin playing and singing can be heard all over Bella White’s acclaimed debut album “Just Like Leaving” on Rounder Records, and he appears on Joe Troop’s album “Borrowed Time.”
The film screening and short performance is free and open to the public. It will take place at the Historic Earle Theatre on Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. For additional information, visit www.surryarts.org, call the Surry Arts Council at 336-786-7998, or email Marianna Juliana at marianna@surryarts.org. This film and this event are made possible in part through support from Presenting Sponsor The North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources as part of their “She Changed the World: NC Women Breaking Barriers” and “Come Hear NC” programs.