Police reports

• Tools, equipment and other property valued at $2,380 altogether has been reported stolen from a vehicle in Mount Airy, according to city police reports.

The theft occurred last Wednesday at a commercial/office facility at 280 Holly Springs Road owned by Gabriel and Alicia Torres of Eagle Carports targeting a 1997 Ford F-150 pickup.

Listed as missing are a catalytic converter; two Husqvarna chainsaws; a Kicker 12-inch subwoofer speaker and Kicker stereo amplifier; a case of antifreeze; a Kobalt tool bag, black in blue in color; a Kobalt tool box; and miscellaneous tools.

The victims of the theft are Eagle Carports employees Areli Urquiza-Villigas Sr. and Areli Urquiza Jr., both of Hassall Lane in Pilot Mountain, along with Juan Loa Agulair of Grover Simmons Road, Dobson.

• Larry Dwayne Bouldin, 51, listed as a homeless Mount Airy resident, was charged with second-degree trespassing on two different occasions last week, including Wednesday at the Speedway convenience store on West Pine Street, from which he previously had been banned.

Two days earlier, Bouldin had been charged with that violation at Aunt Bea’s on North Andy Griffith Parkway, after having been banned from the restaurant in 2015 by its manager in the presence of two police officers.

Bouldin is slated to appear in Surry District Court on March 21 in that case and on March 28 regarding the Speedway matter.

• Daniel Garland Edwards, 56, listed as homeless, was jailed under a $15,000 secured bond on Feb. 6 after police conducted a trespassing investigation at an apartment in the 200 block of Rockford Street from which Edwards had been banned in August.

In addition to trespassing, he was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a result of that investigation, which is a felony, and was found to have been entered in a national crime database as being wanted on a probation violation by local probation personnel.

Edwards is scheduled to be in District Court next Monday.

• Carl Everett Hardin, 41, of 172 Samurai Lane, was charged with driving while impaired on Feb. 6 stemming from a vehicle collision involving a 1997 Ford Explorer SUV he was operating, which caused property damage. Police records indicate that the wreck occurred in the vicinity of Waffle House on Rockford Street.

Testing revealed Hardin to have a blood-alcohol content of 0.24 percent, three times the legal limit for getting behind the wheel. He is free on a written promise to appear in District Court on March 21.

• A Coke machine was discovered broken into on Feb. 2 at South Main Street Service Center and Clean Up Shop, which involved forcibly removing locks from the device to gain entry.

Police records indicate a $400 loss figure for the incident, but it was unclear whether this related to the lock damage or money from the soft drink dispenser.

• The Belk store at Mayberry Mall was the scene of a theft on the night of Feb. 1, when Peppercorn TC Kentra women’s shoes valued at $69 were stolen by an unknown suspect.