City schools crown district spelling bee champ

February 16, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0

Runner up Abraham Rivera, district winner Naaman Ballentine and runner up Jack Moore are pictured here.

Submitted photo

<p>District Spelling Bee participants pose for group photo.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Mount Airy City Schools held the district spelling bee recently at Mount Airy High School.

Students in third through eighth grades came together to compete in one of the most highly anticipated academic events of the year. These students previously won their class and grade level spelling bees. Those competing included:

– Third grade: Bentley Reynolds and Camille Harris

– Fourth grade: Parker Brown and Lenzi Cagle

– Fifth grade: Chase Kniskern and Jack Moore

– Sixth grade: Corbin Kerley and Naaman Ballentine

– Seventh grade: Kevin Moreno and McKennon Hiatt

– Eighth grade: Chris Carlisle and Abraham Rivera

After three rounds and one championship round, sixth grade student Naaman Ballentine won the bee with eighth grader Abraham Rivera and fifth grader Jack Moore earning runner-up status.

Naaman will go on to represent Mount Airy City Schools at the regional bee in March.