Pilot Middle names Teacher of The Year

February 16, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0

Science teacher Jackie Shutsky and her class. (Submitted photo)

<p>Teacher of The Year Janet Shutsky and Pilot Mountain Middle staff pose for a photo together. (Submitted photo)</p>

Jackie Shutsky has been chosen as Pilot Mountain Middle School’s Teacher of the Year.

“She is our seventh grade science teacher that shines and always goes above and beyond for children and colleagues with a smile on her face,” school officials said in announcing the honor.