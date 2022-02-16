Friends of Youth fight to break the cycle

Problems of substance use disorder once reserved for adults have been steadily encroaching upon younger age groups. Tamara Veit of the Surry Friends of Youth knows this all too well from having seen the fight from the front lines over the course of her campaign to break the cycle of abuse.

Working in emergency shelters, transitional shelters, with housing programs, and with juvenile justice programs she has seen a lot of models for dealing with kids and substance abuse. Veit has a belief that mentoring programs coupled with parental aid programs “can break that mold,” she told the Surry County Board of Commissioners recently.

Through hard work from her staff in compiling data and some long hours poured over grant writing, the Friends of Youth were awarded one of 16 national grants from the Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention. Veit called the grant “a long shot” that was born from “a long-term dream literally built from twenty-some years in the trenches of Surry County.”

For years she has been working on different fronts, spending time in front of the board with David Simmons on behalf of Shepherd’s House nearly 20 years ago. She later spent time working in juvenile justice in programs funded by the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council.

Some of the first clients she dealt with when working in juvenile justice were known to her. They were teenagers whose parents she had dealt with at Shepherd’s House for not following rules or passing drug tests.

“I am old enough now that I am now working with kids that I worked with their grandparents, and it’s the same cycle. Unless we can pull some of those kids out of it, it really won’t change.”

The Surry Friends of Youth have a plan for the teenager who needed to get a job, get a house, and get to their own recovery she said. However, “What about the 12-year-old that the family is just functioning enough to not have child protective services interfere?”

“We are seeing substance abuse grow in younger kids,” she told the board. At times, the data was not reflective of what was being seen on the ground, “but our counselors were screaming at the top of their lungs.”

Substance use disorder often begin at home, “I work with some families who think their kids have no idea. Over time, these kids are actually getting most of their drugs at home. (They) are getting into medicine cabinets, and now we are also seeing more and more kids involved with meth.”

Veit mentioned programs for parents struggling with substance use disorder that may run for a period of months, then children may be placed back into the home. Often these parents have a quick relapse within days or weeks of exiting their treatment program, and kids need to be removed again.

The data provided to the board was stomach turning. In 2020 there were 85 kids removed from homes and of those 44 tested positive for methamphetamines. The average age of the children testing positive for meth was 5.89 years old, “not even teenagers. These are babies in rooms with meth being made and smoked.”

For the child in that situation, being removed and rehomed just to have the parent cycle through relapse again is a terrible occurrence. “These kids are getting ripped in and out, and it is so traumatizing. No matter how bad that household is, it is more traumatizing to be removed from it,” Veit said.

“Breaking the cycle is the main thing,” Commissioner Mark Marion observed. It is here where the three-year, $624,000 grant, for Surry Friends of Youth, will execute their new plan.

Veit says one dollar spent on mentoring will yield $2.72 return on the backend, so there is a two-fold mentoring plan. First will be for mentoring kids as a means of prevention “for a kid who could go down that path.”

Kids at lower risk may benefit from education programs to teach generally about genetics, and biological responses to both stress and to drugs. Stress-dealing techniques such as breathing or getting involved in sports to get adrenaline and endorphins firing in alternate ways may be enough for kids to not take that first fateful step.

For those already involved, intensive mentoring is seen as a feasible way of breaking the cycle. Kids at high risk will be referred to Surry Friends of Youth for intensive mentoring from Department of Social Services, Department of Juvenile Justice, or both.

Mentors will be assigned to these kids for up to three hours a week, for one full year. “We are going to get jobs. GEDs if we need to, finish school if we need to, welding certificates if we need to,” Veit explained. “Vocational skills or something that kid can do that no one in their family ever has done. Some way to support themselves and help them see another way.”

Parental aid is another component of the plan, it is simply someone helping with the parental responsibilities that are not being met. “If it’s a kid who can’t focus on their independence, then we are going to add in an additional paid parent aid to work with the parents for two hours a week, for the entire year.”

Such aid may be to get kids to appointments. Veit said there is a “ridiculous no-show rate because people actively using drugs don’t drive kids to appointments. So, we are going to get them, put them in the car, and bring them back.”

“That was kind of the long shot crazy part of the dream, but it’s coming true,” she said of the plans that can now advance thanks to the grant. She needs people power to match the dollars and will be hiring a new volunteer coordinator soon to aid in that regard.

Using local volunteers to mentor, as well as to give an extra hand to families struggling, paired with increased education is seen as a way to break the cycle of abuse. The Surry Friends of Youth will be staffing up and preparing more fundraising events in the future to prepare.

For now, fresh dollars are coming in to help fight the drug problem here at home and the Surry Friends of Youth deserve credit for making it happen.

“Every time I fundraise, I feel guilty walking up and down Main Street because these businesses have been hurt by COVID,” Veit said of the long shot grant. “I wanted a way to help with the big big problem without hitting the same locals over and over.”